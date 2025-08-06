I have an adult job with adult money, but why are there still no Marvel Rivals PS5 accessories to spend it on?

Love the art of Marvel Rivals? (Image credit: NetEase Games/Dark Horse) Marvel Rivals PS5 accessories don't exist quite yet, but you can still pre-order the official Art of Marvel Rivals book for $54.99 at Amazon if you adore the dynamic art style as much as I do.

Last month, Sony fans were treated to a restock of the 30th anniversary PS5 DualSense controller, one of the best-looking PS5 accessories in existence. As I jealously gazed my eyes upon the nostalgia-inducing gamepad and spared a thought for the recently released official limited edition Death Stranding 2 DualSense, a thought occurred to me - why can't I buy an official Marvel Rivals PS5 DualSense controller?

The quick answer is that they don't exist. Neither does any kind of officially licenced PS5 hardware, from console covers to stick grips, with any of the stunning art style from the hero-shooter. Marvel Rivals merchandise is out there, however. There's naturally a line of Funko Pops plastered with the Rivals branding, a Marvel Rivals artbook is available to pre-order for $54.99 at Amazon, and I recently even purchased the soundtrack on vinyl.

Yet, despite that, and Sony's history of limited-edition Marvel-branded hardware, I can't throw money at a controller with Spider-Man's dorky face, or give my Sony console a makeover with Scarlet Witch console covers, and that feels like a big, Galacta-sized missed opportunity.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched back in 2023, it brought along with it one of the snazziest PS5 bundles in the console's almost 5-year lifespan. I'm still obsessed with the limited edition console, that I own third-party console covers from Dbrand that look awfully similar. They don't capture the exact magic of the glorious print, which features that dazzling Spider-Man red being slowly overtaken by the creepy black, tendrils of Venom, but it's close.

Close enough to make me feel like I own some cool official Marvel PS5 hardware, when in reality, I don't. The real-deal also came with a matching PS5 controller, which looks so flashy it makes me yearn for the Marvel Rivals roster of characters to get the same treatment. Being able to swiftly escort the Spider-bot through the streets of Shin-Shibuya would be all the more satisfying if I could do so on a controller smothered with the Rivals Spider-Man art instead.

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

The online hero-shooter is known for its stunning "dynamic comic style" and aesthetic. I mean, there wouldn't be a Marvel Rivals artbook and a Marvel Rivals poster collection up for pre-order for $29.99 at Amazon, if the gorgeous sketchty stylings by Art Director Dino and his team weren't popular enough.

Having a limited edition DualSense controller for all of the 40 playable characters (41 when you include Blade, who drops with the Season 3.5 update this week) might be a big ask. There aren't even 40 variants of the controller in the five years since the PS5 has existed. But I'd clear out my savings in order to have my mains, Cloak and Dagger, Invisible Woman, and Scarlet Witch on controllers, console covers, and even stick grips.

Each character's circular emblem, which appears on screen after re-watching your match highlights, would transfer perfectly to stick grips. KontrolFreek has done plenty of officially licensed grips in the past, and most recently launched official Minecraft stick grips for the PS5 DualSense, so licensed versions do exist. In lieu of ones of the Marvel RIval variety, I can at least stick with my bootleg Spidey ones for now, but I'd much rather have an excuse to own more official Marvel merch instead.

(Image credit: NetEase)

I'd this point, my obsession with Marvel is only on the up and up. The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man Brand New Day, is filming in my very city, and season 3.5 of Marvel RIvals drops this very week, so I've never wanted official Marvel Rivals PS5 accessories more in my many years spent with Sony's current-gen console.

I'd even take other brands from Razer to SteelSeries, tackling the license themselves, and producing Marvel Rivals versions of their existing products. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch, as Razer has dabbled in Marvel Rivals promotions in the past, providing access to the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic costume if you were lucky enough to buy a limited edition bundle of products.

Grabbing a Luna Snow version of Razer's latest BlackShark V3 Pro gaming headset would be an incredible way to complete my weekly in-game challenges, and it'd feel pretty on brand too for the K-pop star Marvel hero. However, sadly, these cool bits of PS5 hardware only exist in my head, and I'll have to stick with my off-brand Spidey accessories for now.

Hopefully, Marvel Rivals' growing lineup of merchandise will spill into the world of PS5 hardware someday soon, so I look down and see Jeff the Land Shark's adorable smile while I'm evily eating up my enemies and throwing them off a cliff. In the meantime, at least there's plenty of costumes on the in-game store that I can spend my hard-earned, nerdy cash on instead.

