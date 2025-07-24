These official Creeper thumbsticks are so comfy, I might just finally play Minecraft

Not into Minecraft? (Image credit: KontrolFreek) KontrolFreek has a range of officially licensed thumbsticks starting from $16.99 at Amazon, and sticks that'll add a well-needed pop of color into your gaming setup.

I've somehow managed to avoid becoming a Minecraft fan. Other than having to upskill myself on the global phenomenon for work, I've never been sucked into the blocky void, but that doesn't mean I can't appreciate these new KontrolFreek Minecraft Creeper Edition thumbsticks.

KontrolFreek, the brand behind some of the best PS5 accessories out there, has teamed up with Minecraft to launch these new sticks today, which feature that iconic and terrifying Creeper face in all its grippy glory.

KontrolFreek Minecraft Thumbsticks (for PS5/Xbox) | $19.99 at Amazon

The Minecraft Thumbsticks easily pop onto your PS5 DualSense or Xbox controller sticks and provide a laser-etched rubber top as an alternative extra grip to your basic thumbsticks. The official Creeper design is perfect for Minecraft fans, but the extra grip and elevation of these thumbsticks add an extra level of comfort no matter what you're playing. UK: Check stock at Amazon

KontrolFreek Minecraft Thumb Grips (for Switch 2 Joy-Con/Switch 2 Pro) | $12.99 at Amazon

Any Minecraft fans with a Switch 2 can also take advantage of these new thumb grips, as they're also available for the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Switch 2 Pro Controller. These grips wrap around the top of your Switch 2 sticks and bring that same level of comfort, control, and an enhanced grip for Minecraft fans or anyone not a fan of the Joy-Con 2 sticks. UK: Check stock at Amazon

These new sticks are "purpose built for Minecraft fans" and their laser-etched rubber tops provide an extra grip that's ideal to aid you while you're fending off mobs of zombies, or just hoarding rare materials and building something you can later show off to your friends.

For $19.99 at Amazon they're also available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers, and as Thumb Grips for the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons and Switch 2 Pro Controller for those who prefer to play Minecraft on the go.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

While I'm not a die-hard Minecraft fan, I do use thumbsticks pretty much every day. The best PS5 controllers have never been comfortable enough for me, and having that extra bit of elevation provided by sticks like the Minecraft Creeper Editions can be a literal game-changer.

Normally, I have my KontrolFreek Clutch PS5 Thumbsticks at my disposal, but I was fortunate enough to take these test drive this week. The first thing I noticed after easily popping them on my DualSense sticks was their slightly sticky texture, which took a bit of getting used to as someone with sensory issues up the wahzoo.

That being said, they were still super comfortable to use, and I managed to almost get MVP as Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals on the PS5, which was a surprise as I just started learning to play him this week (and I'm not the best at the game). The slight added elevation won't be for everyone, but it helped alleviate any discomfort I typically have in my thumbs after too long spent on my PS5.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you prefer to play Minecraft on the Switch 2, or you have kids who do, these sticks are also available as Thumb Grips compatible with the sticks of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, and the Switch 2 Pro Controller. I didn't get the chance to test these out for myself, but they feature the same funky Creeper design as the PS5 and Xbox versions.

Better yet, they're slightly cheaper too. Hopefully, these Creeper sticks are also a sign of more Switch 2 accessories to come, as I'd love to see KontrolFreek try its hands at creating some yellow banana-inspired Donkey Kong Bananza sticks too.

