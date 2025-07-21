PS5 30th Anniversary restocks are now live - grab yours at PS Direct
Another chance to secure the elite special edition
The 30th Anniversary PS5 is back in business, with PS Direct relaunching stock of its premium limited edition consoles and controllers ready for a September 29 release date. PS Plus members can get in there a whole two days before the rest of the market, with stock live right now across PS Direct. Just be sure to sign into a PS Plus account before heading to checkout to secure your gadgets.
I've grabbed mine, and now it's time to secure yours. The 30th Anniversary PS5, DualSense, and Portal are on UK shelves right now, though only at PS Direct. If you're an eligible member it's time to head to checkout, nobody knows how large this 30th Anniversary restock is going to be the second time around.
If you're in the US, you won't find the full roster of limited editions on the shelves when restocks launch at 7am PT. However, PS Direct will be offering the 30th Anniversary DualSense in the same PS Plus-exclusive manner across the pond.
Check stock
- US: DualSense | $79 at PS Direct
- UK: PS5 Slim | £469.99 at PS Direct
- UK: DualSense | £69.99 at PS Direct
- UK: PlayStation Portal | £209.99 at PS Direct
I was there when the PS5 first dropped, and I've seen hundreds of thousands of people through restocks of hard-to-find gadgets in the five years since then. I covered the original 30th Anniversary Edition release from pre-orders all the way up to launch day, but have been flexing my stock-hunting muscles more recently by hunting down any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on the shelves.
Buy PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition in the UK
PS5 30th Anniversary Edition | £469.99 at PS Direct
The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console is actually back in stock at PS Direct, and that's a sentence I never thought I'd say that again. This is a classic design that sold out pretty much instantly last year.
Sony DualSense PS5 30th Anniversary Edition | £69.99 at PS Direct
The 30th Anniversary DualSense might be in higher demand than the PS5 console itself. After all, you're not investing in a whole new gadget, simply grabbing a nod to the past for a far more affordable £70.
Buy PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition in the US
Sony DualSense PS5 30th Anniversary Edition | $79 at PS Direct
In the US, you'll need to be watching PS Direct like a hawk for this drop. We're only getting the DualSense in this restock, and considering how quickly it ran out of stock on first release, things are going to move fast when restocks hit at 7am PT.
Live updates
Just over two hours to go until US restocks hit
The PlayStation 30th Anniversary DualSense will be available to pre-order from PS Direct at 7am PT today, that's just over two hours away. As with this morning's UK drops, you'll need to be a PS Plus member to take advantage of this restock.
No hoarding
PS Direct in both the US and UK has a strict one-item-per-customer rule in place for today's PS Plus restocks, and with good reason. While resellers can get around regular restock restrictions in normal conditions, the need for that PS Plus membership could be the reason we're seeing stock holding out so well right now.
Where's the DualSense Edge?
The only 30th Anniversary controller on Sony's shelves right now is the regular DualSense, there's no Edge stock heading our way today. That's great news for anyone who doesn't need the fancier features of the Pro gamepad, but if you were holding off on the premium pad in the hopes of a retro design you're going to be disappointed today.
I can still add all three to my cart
I've still got the orange go-ahead on all three items included in today's PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock, which means everything is still up for grabs. Just remember, you'll need to be signed into an account with PS Plus to have at this stock.
Stock is still holding
PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock is still holding out in the UK's drop, with PS Direct continuing to offer the console, DualSense, and Portal over an hour and a half after it all went live.
That's impressive considering the speed at which all this tech sold out last year. Folk are either less jazzed about this retro colorway in 2025 or Sony has been hard at work pumping out new devices.
Not got PS Plus?
Of course, if you're not a PS Plus member you can always hedge your bets with Wednesday's 30th Anniversary stock drop. It might be safer to grab a subscription, though.
The cheapest tier sits at £6.99 / $9.99 per month and will give you access to today's stock drop and allow for online play, free monthly titles, and some neat in-game features as well.
PS Plus | $9.99 / £6.99 at PS Store
Will other retailers offer more stock later in the week?
Today's PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock is limited to PS Plus members only, which means you're unlikely to find any gadgets on alternative retail sites. If stock runs low, it's well worth checking in with the likes of Amazon and Very, but I'm holding out hope for Wednesday.
That's when the floor is opened up to non-subscribers, and could be when third party stores are allowed to open up their warehouses.
And here's the PlayStation Portal
The Portal has also joined today's PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock, with the light gray retro colorway hitting the shelves at £209.99. That's a tenner more than the standard handheld, but those nostalgic vibes are more than worth it.
Stock is rolling in
You'll find both the PS5 DualSense and Slim console available in full 30th Anniversary Edition regalia on PS Direct's shelves right now, so be sure to sign in with your PS Plus account to ferry yours to checkout.