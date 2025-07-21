PS5 30th Anniversary restocks are now live - grab yours at PS Direct

The 30th Anniversary PS5 is back in business, with PS Direct relaunching stock of its premium limited edition consoles and controllers ready for a September 29 release date. PS Plus members can get in there a whole two days before the rest of the market, with stock live right now across PS Direct. Just be sure to sign into a PS Plus account before heading to checkout to secure your gadgets.

I've grabbed mine, and now it's time to secure yours. The 30th Anniversary PS5, DualSense, and Portal are on UK shelves right now, though only at PS Direct. If you're an eligible member it's time to head to checkout, nobody knows how large this 30th Anniversary restock is going to be the second time around.

If you're in the US, you won't find the full roster of limited editions on the shelves when restocks launch at 7am PT. However, PS Direct will be offering the 30th Anniversary DualSense in the same PS Plus-exclusive manner across the pond.

Who am I? Who am I? Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I was there when the PS5 first dropped, and I've seen hundreds of thousands of people through restocks of hard-to-find gadgets in the five years since then. I covered the original 30th Anniversary Edition release from pre-orders all the way up to launch day, but have been flexing my stock-hunting muscles more recently by hunting down any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on the shelves.

Buy PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition in the UK

PS5 30th Anniversary Edition | £469.99 at PS Direct The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console is actually back in stock at PS Direct, and that's a sentence I never thought I'd say that again. This is a classic design that sold out pretty much instantly last year. Also Check: Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | EE

Sony DualSense PS5 30th Anniversary Edition | £69.99 at PS Direct

The 30th Anniversary DualSense might be in higher demand than the PS5 console itself. After all, you're not investing in a whole new gadget, simply grabbing a nod to the past for a far more affordable £70. Also Check: Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | EE

PlayStation Portal | £209.99 at PS Direct

The PlayStation Portal has also now joined the DualSense and PS5 on these limited edition shelves. If you've been holding out on the remote player for the exclusive skin, now's the time to take the leap. Also Check: Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys

Buy PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition in the US