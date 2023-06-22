The list of deleted scenes from James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been revealed. Spoilers ahead!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. sees Star-Lord and co. settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film is Gunn's last venture for Marvel before he fully commits as DC Film's new co-CEO.

The deleted scenes include:

A Bit Much - Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.

Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand - Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.

Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax's Analogies and Metaphors - Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.

Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society - The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.

The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 - Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter - Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.

Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape - Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.

Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle - The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

Though the High Evolutionary's fate was left up to audience interpretation, Gunn confirmed that the villain is alive and imprisoned on Knowhere – with a deleted scene confirming this.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit Digital retailers on July 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 1. If you're all caught up, check out our spoilery deep dives on: