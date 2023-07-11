Grab the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set at a record-low price in this fantastic Prime Day sale

One of our favorite Lego sets has just dropped to a record low price as part of the Prime Day Lego deals happening over at Amazon. With a massive 30% saving, you can get yourself the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck building set, which also includes the utterly delightful Aloy and Watcher minifigures, for just $62.99 (was $89.99) in the US and £59.99 (was £79.99) in the UK.

Between the Tallneck's massive scale, incredible detail, and the gorgeous display stand, this Lego set should not be ignored while you're out looking for Prime Day Lego deals. We've never seen prices come close to this level. In the US, for example, those numbers have only ever dipped to $79.99 in the past.

Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck | $89.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - We have a record low price here on the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set. It's rare to see this awesome build – great for Lego fans of all-ages – fall below $79, so snap this up while you still can.

Lego Horizon Tallneck | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set is at a record low price over at Amazon right now, with a £20 saving on the excellent love-letting to one of the best PS5 games out there. Don't let this deal pass you by.

Should you buy the Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck?

If you're still on the fence, you should take a couple of minutes to read our Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck review. Having put the set together, GR+'s Sam Loveridge said it was the "ideal set for fans of the game, capturing the intricacies of the franchise in brick form perfectly", all while praising the excellent attention to detail and the surprisingly simple instructions. Whether you want to celebrate your love of Horizon Forbidden West or are thinking about early Christmas presents for one of your friends, this Tallneck Lego set really is a must-have – especially at these historically low prices!

More of today's best Prime Day deals

If this impressive Lego set caught your eye I'm going to assume that you have a PlayStation 5 beneath your TV? If that's the case, then you may want to go ahead and check out our Prime Day PS5 deals.