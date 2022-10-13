Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck review: "Almost an in-game snapshot"

The Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck is the ideal set for fans of the game, capturing the intricacies and detail of the game in brick form perfectly.

With Lego starting to branch out more into gaming-themed sets, I was delighted that Horizon Forbidden West was getting its own. The striking yet graceful form of the Tallneck - essentially a robotic giraffe with a radar for a head - is a great fit for a Lego set, and the final result of the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck more than lives up to the in-game original with its incredible attention to detail.

If you're a fan of Horizon Forbidden West , or the original Horizon Zero Dawn , this is an absolute must-purchase. Not only is the Tallneck build itself a fantastic feat, but it stands proudly atop a stand that's adorned with little details ripped straight out of the series' world (whether it's an old traffic light that's been overtaken by vines, or the fact it's also got tiny model of a Watcher to nestle in amongst the foliage). Aloy herself makes an appearance too, in the form of a minifig that comes with her signature spear and bow. She's even got a tiny focus. Seriously, there's so much here to marvel at. It's easily one of the best Lego sets for gamers right now.

How easy is it to build?

(Image credit: Future)

Essential info Price: $89.99 / £79.99

Item Number: 76989

Pieces: 1,222

Build time: ~5 hours

Height: 13.5 inches (with stand)

Width: 6.5 inches (with stand)

Ages: 18+

The Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set is made up of 1,222 pieces, which are spread across eight bags. The instructions are brilliantly straightforward, with the first few pages of the manual dedicated to giving context to the world of the game, the Tallneck, Aloy (including comparisons between game concept art and the brilliant minifig replica), and some of the other machines of the Horizon series, which is a nice touch. You'll start with Aloy, and then move onto the Watcher. They're both quick and easy builds, but there's been lots of love given to their designs. Despite its size, the Watcher has plenty of detail that brings the little sentry robot to life and really adds personality to the diorama you'll eventually end up with.

The base is the first major part of this build. It's oval in shape, and a fairly complex structure is overladen with terrain that creates your eventual finished piece. Rocky outcrops are added atop the textured grass, with a smaller section of dirt. You also get to create some flowers for additional detail along with a yellow-leafed tree, and the aforementioned reclaimed-by-nature traffic light. It all helps the set feel even more affiliated with the game, which is really satisfying for fans.

It's one of those builds where it just gets more and more impressive with each step

The Tallneck itself is the final piece of the build, and took the majority of my time. I did it solo, and it took around five hours from start to finish. You start with the main torso and neck, before adding the legs one by one. The crowning glory that is its head is the final part, and it's one of those builds where it just gets more and more impressive with each step. The head itself has some stickers to attach too, which, as with Lego Optimus Prime, just add those lovely little finishing touches to the final build.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

When you've got everything assembled with the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set, what you get is almost an in-game snapshot. Obviously, the Tallneck is the piece de resistance, but the added intrigue around its feet really adds to the overall effect - the Watcher weaving through the legs of the Tallneck, and Aloy able to lurk nearby, stand atop the Tallneck itself, or hang from the handholds located at the back of its head. The sense of scale really makes this set come together too, with Aloy's minifig against the Tallneck and the Watcher nearly exactly what you'll find in-game. And with the entire set coming in at 13.5 inches tall, it's impressive on a shelf.

It still captures the essence of the game perfectly

Every time I look at the Tallneck, I can't help but marvel at the smallest details. The way the design layers the Lego effectively mimics the robotic creature's in-game reality, with blocks elsewhere used to bring to life hydraulics and other mechanisms. The fins on the back of its body and head are all moveable, as are the golden stems erupting from its neck, so it's fun to move these around until they're exactly how you want them for your Tallneck. The head is particularly impressive, using similar building steps to the base to make it flat and full of detail in its coloring. The use of stickers is also well done, to add the seriously tiny details that really finish off the model.

(Image credit: Future)

The only thing that I don't love is that the Tallneck essentially has one position on the stand, and it's pretty awkward to get all four legs to snap down at once without the more intricate extremities snapping off. You can have it freestanding, but it's rather top heavy, which means the legs have to be in a specific position to get it to stand up without aid. But, it still captures the essence of the game perfectly.

Should you buy the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck?

The Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck really is fantastic. It's a majestic set-piece to have in your home, and if you're even vaguely familiar with the game it's easy to appreciate the level of attention and love that went into this design.

How we tested the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck

I built the Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck over the course of one summer's afternoon. It took around five hours from start to finish, including the slightly fiddly element of getting it locked into the stand.

