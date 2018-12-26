Grab a PlayStation Classic console for only £49.99 (save 45%) in the Amazon Boxing Day sale, or $59.99 at Walmart US

Sony's dinky retro console has only been on-sale a month or two, but its price has been slashed in the Amazon Boxing Day sale. You can now grab a PlayStation Classic with 20 games (including Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII and Ridge Racer Type IV) with two wired controllers for only £49.99 (save 45%). Frankly, it's a no-brainer, so check it out below - while stocks last. And if you're in the US, you can also get the console for $59.99 at Walmart, saving 40%.

Find out what we thought of Sony's retro console in our PlayStation Classic hands-on review. The selection of games might be contentious, but there's some stone-cold classics in there - ideal for reliving those halcyon days of yore, or introducing a classic era of gaming to your loved ones.



