Popular

Grab a PlayStation Classic console for only £49.99 (save 45%) in the Amazon Boxing Day sale, or $59.99 at Walmart US

By

Save an amazing $40/£40 on Sony's retro console, but you'll need to act fact since the deal ends in less than 24 hours

Sony PlayStation Classic reduced in Amazon Boxing Day sale

Sony's dinky retro console has only been on-sale a month or two, but its price has been slashed in the Amazon Boxing Day sale. You can now grab a PlayStation Classic with 20 games (including Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII and Ridge Racer Type IV) with two wired controllers for only £49.99 (save 45%). Frankly, it's a no-brainer, so check it out below - while stocks last. And if you're in the US, you can also get the console for $59.99 at Walmart, saving 40%.

Sony PS Classic with 20 games + 2 controllers £49.99 (was £89.99) Relive 20 great PlayStation games including Syphon Filter, Destruction Derby, and Tekken 3 with the PlayStation Classic console, which connect via HDMI to your TV. At this price, it's an unmissable blast of nostalgia.
View Deal

PlayStation Classic console is $59.99 at Walmart (save $40)
And here's the same deal at Walmart in the US, saving you 40% on the retro console. Well worth it, considering the games you get here.View Deal

Find out what we thought of Sony's retro console in our PlayStation Classic hands-on review. The selection of games might be contentious, but there's some stone-cold classics in there - ideal for reliving those halcyon days of yore, or introducing a classic era of gaming to your loved ones.

Looking for a Boxing Day bargain? Our best PS4 Pro deals guide automatically updates with the latest sales prices