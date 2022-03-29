Go toe to toe with Emperor Zurg in the new Lego Lightyear sets

New Lego Lightyear sets have just been revealed ahead of the Pixar movie's release this year. Featuring Buzz's spaceship, a robot cat, and a battle with Emperor Zurg, the kits are due to launch April 24, 2022. They're available for pre-order now.

Headlining this wave of Lego Lightyear sets is the XL-15 Spaceship, available for $49.99 from the official Lego store or £44.99 if you're based in the UK. Putting a spotlight on the craft seen throughout the movie's trailers, it includes a removable fuel cell to go with Buzz in his flight suit, Sox the robot cat, Darby (who apparently has a rocket launcher called 'Mr Boom'?!), and MD.

Next up is the Zurg Battle kit, which you can pre-order for $29.99 direct from Lego or £24.99 in the UK (other retailers will likely be available soon). This one includes Zurg as a giant "robot mech toy with movable arms and legs" to fight Buzz and Izzy, who have blasters that fire studs or plastic lasers. Apparently their mission is to stop Zurg from stealing the XL-15's fuel cell.

Finally, there's the cheapest kit of the new Lego Lightyear sets - Zyclops Chase. Retailing at $19.99 or £17.99 direct from Lego, it includes a mech with disc shooters to battle Izzy and Buzz.

All three kits will hit shelves alongside the best Lego sets in just a few weeks. Until then, you can keep up with the latest on the movie by watching the new Lightyear trailer from the Oscars.

Lego Lightyear - details and price

Zyclops Chase | $19.99 at Lego

Launches April 24 - This is the smallest and least expensive of all the Lightyear Lego sets. Featuring a robot mech figure to go with minifigs of Buzz and Izzy, it's made up of 87 pieces and has easy-to-understand picture instructions to make the whole thing easier to build for younger Space Rangers.



UK price: £17.99 at Lego



Zurg Battle | $29.99 at Lego

Launches April 24 - Because it stars a giant, posable figure of Emperor Zurg, this kit is pretty eye-catching. Buzz and Izzy are on hand to fight the enormous robot that seems to be at least three times their size. The kit as a whole comprises 261 pieces.



UK price: £24.99 at Lego



XL-15 Spaceship | $49.99 at Lego

Launches April 24 - The biggest Lego Lightyear set is this kit recreating Buzz's spacecraft in miniature. It's made up of 497 pieces and is recommended for ages eight and up. Beside the ship, it includes Buzz, Darby, MD, and Sox the robot cat.



UK price: £44.99 at Lego



