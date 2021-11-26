Gloomhaven has fallen to its lowest ever price in today's Black Friday board game deals

Gloomhaven has tumbled to a record low price in time for the Black Friday board game deals. This isn't a drill, people - the popular mega-adventure has fallen to just $84.99 at Amazon in the USA (down from $140) and £74.90 (was £140) via Amazon UK. That's a ridiculous discount for what is easily one of the best board games on the shelves right now.

However, you'll need to move quickly. Gloomhaven always sells out fast at this price, and we've literally never seen it cheaper than it is in today's Black Friday board game deals (it doesn't usually dip below $100 / £100). Plus, the offer ends today for US readers and on Sunday for UK gamers. If you miss it, you're probably not going to get another chance in 2021.

You'll find both of these Black Friday Gloomhaven board game deals just below, and plenty more of the latest Black Friday gaming deals further down the page as well.

Gloomhaven | $139.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save 39% - As one of the most talked-about board games of the last few years, Gloomhaven's discounted price for the Black Friday board game deals isn't to be missed. At $55 less than normal, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

UK deal - £149.99 £74.90 at Amazon



Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - The smaller, more focused version of Gloomhaven has also been reduced as part of the Black Friday board game deals. If you want a good introduction to the franchise that isn't going to break the bank, this is where you should start.

UK deal - £42.50 at Amazon (no discount)



Want to avoid spending quite that much? It's worth noting that the smaller Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion game has also been reduced in the Black Friday board game deals. More specifically, this more affordable version is $31.99 instead of $49.99 at Amazon right now. While it hasn't fallen in cost in the UK (it's still sitting at £42.50 at the time of writing), that's still a lot less than its big brother.

We would recommend considering the full-fat version of Gloomhaven, though. As we mentioned in our Gloomhaven review, it's the best at it does; an intricate fantasy adventure that offers a storyline which builds on the consequences of your actions, it provides hundreds of hours of play. Because the sequel - Frosthaven - isn't going to be with us until 2022, this first instalment is still your best bet if you want an immersive tabletop experience (without resorting to the best tabletop RPGs or Dungeons and Dragons books, anyway).

