Get Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4/Xbox for £40 - the best Black Friday price yet

If you're in the UK, and you've been eyeing the stubbornly high price of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you're in luck. Tesco has gone to the light side, and slashed a tenner off both the PS4 and Xbox One versions, meaning you can now start your Jedi training for a slightly more palatable £40.

While not cheap, it's still the best price we've seen so far this Black Friday; just don't hang around, as this is a deal that's likely to sell out faster than the Falcon does the Kessel run. Tesco are also offering savings on some other premium games, including slashing the price of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to just £40, and Fifa 20 to £35.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4 and Xbox | £40 at Tesco The latest game set in that galaxy far, far away, Jedi Fallen Order's a fantastic adventure that we gave 4/5 to, and said was EA's best Star Wars game yet. Offer ends December 2 if it doesn't sell out before then - Sold outView Deal

On the lookout for more gaming bargains? Click here to find all the best of the Black Friday gaming deals. Or perhaps you want a new console? Then here's the best Black Friday PS4 deals and best Black Friday Xbox One deals.