Get a Razer Iskur gaming chair for the cheapest price ever with this early deal

One of the best early Black Friday gaming chair deals will have you seated in comfort and style with some flagship furniture from Razer. You can pick up a Razer Iskur for just $349.99 at Amazon , down $150 from its standard price of $499, which makes this the best deal we've ever seen on high-end gaming chair from the house of black and green.

Previous deals on the Razer Iskur - which is not to be confused with its more inexpensive counterpart the Razer Iskur X - have previously flitted around the $400 mark for much of the time, with a brief step down to $380 near the end of October. Dropping the price for a chair that we called "incredibly comfortable" in our original review down to $349.99 makes this an easy pick for early Black Friday gaming chair shoppers who want high-end comfort at a mid-tier price.

If you want to save even more cash, you can opt for a Razer Iskur X instead, which is also on sale for $299.99 at Amazon , down from its standard price of $399. We weren't quite as impressed with the Razer Iskur X when we reviewed it because of its cheaper build quality and lack of adjustable lumbar support, so if you can spare the extra $50 we do recommend you stick with the Iskur.

While your choice of gaming chair is fundamental to your setup, so is what you're actually playing on. Make sure you stay tuned to our guide to the best Black Friday gaming PC deals to upgrade your play.

Today's best Black Friday Razer Iskur deal

Razer Iskur gaming chair | $499 Razer Iskur gaming chair | $499 $349.99 at Amazon Save $149 - This is the best price we've ever seen on one of Razer's best gaming chairs. It's also the first time it's dipped substantially below the $400 mark, so you can rest assured knowing this is likely the best saving we're going to see on it for some time.



More of today's best gaming chair offers

If you want to cast an even wider net for potential savings, our automated deals-finding tech is combing the net for potential deals at retailers around the net. Here's the latest lineup.

More Black Friday deals