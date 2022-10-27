Get 25% off the new - and very cool - Darth Vader helmet

The new Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader helmet replica is currently sitting at its lowest ever price thanks to a special coupon, and you can save $33 at Amazon if you move sharpish (there's no word on when the offer expires).

Getting down to brass tacks, that means you'll end up paying $98.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of nearly $132. Which is still a fair chunk of money and no mistake, but that's also the cheapest this hyper-detailed recreation has ever been. In fact, this Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader helmet hasn't budged from its MSRP since launching earlier in 2022.

Featuring a screen-accurate appearance, sounds pulled straight from the movie, and the ability to remove different sections just like in Return of the Jedi, this Darth Vader helmet is a pretty show-stopping piece of kit that'd make for the ultimate Star Wars Halloween costume (or one of the best Star Wars gifts for yourself ever). Because yes, you can wear it - this isn't just for show.

(opens in new tab) Darth Vader helmet | $131.99 $98.99 at Amazon (with coupon) (opens in new tab)

Due to extreme attention to detail, this Darth Vader helmet looks as if it's been filched from a movie set. It also comes apart just like it did in the original trilogy, so it's the ultimate Star Wars costume. The downside? Shipping means it won't arrive until November.



Speaking of Return of the Jedi, Hasbro just revealed their next Black Series replica as well - Luke Skywalker's trusty weapon from that movie. Featuring the same premium clash and wall-cutting effects seen in the Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber, it's currently up for pre-order for $264.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab).

