GameStop tweet suggests possible PS5 restock soon

PS5 restocks have been virtually nonexistent this month, however Gamestop is suggested to be the next retailer offering hope for anyone still on the search for elusive product. The retailer recently tweeted a list of reasons to sign up for their Pro membership for exclusives, including access to console restocks. We typically see this behaviour shortly before a member-only PS5 restock, so we'd recommend signing up and keeping a close eye here over the course of the week.

The tweet comes after PS5 restock tracker @Tracker_RY hinted at more console availability reserved for Pro members coming this week, so there's plenty of swirl behind this particular rumor. GameStop traditionally restocks on Thursdays or Fridays in the early afternoon, so keep your notifications on during those times.

Things haven't been complete desolate, though. Target managed to pull through for us last week - offering PS5 restocks in-store and online and being the only major retailer to get any stock on the shelves. Target restocked both the PS5 and Xbox Series X on February 10th. The online stock sold out almost immediately due to the restock being relatively small; however, there are suggestions that you can still pick one up in-store, definitely have a scope around any local stores within your area for a possible pick up.

Costco is another retailer that recently offered more PS5 restocks, which sold out almost immediately yesterday. With stock available both online and in-store shortly following Target's own drop, it's looking likely, then, that retailers do have those shipments in and ready to go.

That means we're looking even closer at Best Buy this week as well. Best Buy has been due a restock for some time, with the last console restock for them being in mid-January. Speculation suggests that they are gathering units of the PS5 for a possible drop this month. Be on the lookout for a surprise drop soon.

Similarly, Amazon has been quiet since December. They usually restock towards the end of the month, but in January we saw nothing. So here's hoping for a larger PS5 restock next week for the end of February. Do note, though, that if any stock does come through next week, it may be reserved for Prime Subscriptions, so it's with signing up if you're trying to bag one from Amazon.

Lastly, Sony Direct still has their registration open as of February 16th for anyone hoping to get a surprise invitation for a PS5. Signing up does not guarantee a PS5, but it does give you a possible chance of being selected to purchase one. Be sure to sign up, as you never know you could receive an email sooner than expected.

Across the pond, UK gamers had great luck last week as Very had a huge restock of consoles. Game is still one to watch. There have been rumours surrounding them having a possible restock and even hosting Horizon Forbidden West bundle to coincide with the February 18th release date.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99)

For those of you who have a huge selection of PS4 games, this one's for you. This version supports PS4 disks, so you'll be able to still play your beloved games and you'll also save on physical copies of PS5 games in the future as well.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99)

For those of you who have never really been avid collectors of disk versions of games, this ones for you. All you need to do is download the game you need straight from the PS store. However, it's worth noting that these do tend to be a little more expensive than physical releases.



Our PS5 restock top tips

Keep news alerts on!

If you're still on the search for a PS5 make sure to keep news alerts on any possible news regarding restock. This will make sure you are up to date on any news, rumors and speculations on who will drop some units.

Follow PS5 restock channels on social media.

There are social media accounts dedicated to following any possible leads on any updates regarding who's getting stock next, so follow them.

Consider memberships

Many stores are now giving priority to subscribed members, so if you can sign up with them. Some of these are paid, but some aren't, so do have a look around and if they are within you budget, we’d suggest doing it.



Check for PS5 restocks today

