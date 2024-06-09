Ubisoft Forward 2024 stream - when it starts and how to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and more

It's nearly time for the Ubisoft Forward stream to begin, which may just be the highlight of the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule if you're keen on more Star Wars Outlaws or Assassin's Creed Shadows updates.

Ubisoft says we're kicking things off early with a pre-show that focuses on updates to live games before we roll into the main show itself, which features a "deeper look" at games yet to come from the developer. Think "Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and more."

Ubisoft is also offering incentives for those who tune in on Twitch, be it with Ubisoft or anyone co-streaming through the "Special Events" category. Twitch drops are enabled and there are nine to earn, with each unlock coming after you've spent a certain amount of time watching a stream.

Doing so for 15 minutes gets you Rainbow Six Siege's Ultra Top Fan Charm for example, whereas committing for one hour nabs you The Crew Motorfest's Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1968), Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Yurei Bushido Gear Set, and Assassin's Creed Shadows' Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket. There's plenty more between all of that, too.

Getting all of that, though, means watching the Ubisoft Forward stream itself. Read on to find out how to do just that.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 start time

This summer's Ubisoft Forward stream starts at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST on June 10. It follows a 30-minute pre-show that focuses on updates to games that have already been released. Ubisoft hasn't revealed how long this one will run for, though we typically find that giving yourself two hours leaves you covered.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 stream – how can I watch it?

You can find a good Ubisoft Forward 2024 stream on YouTube, Twitch, and more. Watching along on Twitch comes with decent in-game goodies if you like a Twitch drop or two, but any is fine if you aren't fussed about the cosmetics.

Ubisoft adds that YouTube viewers have the option of watching with English subtitles, audio description, and American Sign Language. As the show rumbles on, you can catch clips on YouTube that feature subtitles in various languages, from French and Italian to Korean and Japanese.

What else will be there? Check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 predictions for a definitive list of absolute guesswork. We're bound to get one or two right, aren't we?