How to get the Helldivers 2 TR-40 Golden Eagle armor set

The Helldivers 2 TR-40 Golden Eagle armor is being given away as Steam's equivalent of a Twitch drop, a potential new reward for players as a part of the promotion for the upcoming Escalation of Freedom update, but the messaging around this armor has been a little unclear, especially when golden armor speaks to the basic "want" impulse of every gamer in history. Fortunately, we'll lay out all the available info about the TR-40 Golden Eagle armor in Helldivers 2 and how you can get it below - though we'll be honest, a few key details have been omitted in the promotion that would be nice to know.

How to get the TR-40 Golden Eagle armor in Helldivers 2 (Image: © Sony) The TR-40 Golden Eagle armor will be accessible in Helldivers 2 for all players on all platforms on August 8 2024, but there is a way to get access to it 48 hours early. Players who watch the 24 hour developer livestream that starts on Steam at 6 August 2024 10am BST / 2am PT (at this link) will be able to get the Golden Eagle armor early, but only if they also play the game on Steam - presumably entering the livestream will grant the armor on the same Steam account.

What's less clear right now are the actual effects and appearance of this armor - or whether players who earn it later will have to pay for it with the Helldivers 2 Super Credits currency. That's not to say that they will, only that details are too thin on the ground to say either way.

As for the Golden Eagle armor effect, that's currently unconfirmed - though Reddit user u/SolvedNC datamined the game in March and found armor by that name - a bulky, orange/gold set of medium armor with the "Extra Padding" effect (meaning that players will effectively get the protection of Heavy Armor with the speed and agility of medium).

Of course, it's entirely possible that in the five months since that leak that the Golden Eagle has been changed and redesigned behind the scenes. Players who want to know ASAP will need to open the game on Steam after watching the aforementioned livestream.

