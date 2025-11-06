Palworld team announcement tease reminds us 2025 isn't over yet: "Thinking we should announce one final publishing game for the year"

There are just under two months before 2025 comes to a close, which means you are probably already checking out at work for the year. Pocketpair Publishing, however, certainly isn't. The publishing arm of the team behind Palworld is teasing it still has something up its sleeve before the year is out.

Taking to Twitter, Pocketpair Publishing teases good things to come in a simple November 5 post that says, "Thinking we should announce one final publishing game for the year." This would be a great way to close out the publisher's first year, as it was founded just this January as an offshoot of the massive Steam hit Palworld's developer Pocketpair.

Pocketpair Publishing's launch earlier this year revealed the first development team it would be partnering with is Surgent Studios, known for the afro-futurist metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Surgent CEO Abubakar Salim described the project in a press release as a "short and weird" horror title. That project would eventually become Dead Take, which released at the end of July this year and starred the likes of Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon and Final Fantasy XVI's Ben Starr.

But now, beyond Pocketpair's vague, new tease that it'll announce another game, we have no lead on what the next Pocketpair Publishing title could be. The only sure thing is that it will be from a small studio and, per comments last month, won't utilize generative AI in any way.

