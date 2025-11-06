Palworld team announcement tease reminds us 2025 isn't over yet: "Thinking we should announce one final publishing game for the year"

News
By published

Pocketpair previously published this year's Hollywood horror title, Dead Take

Palworld
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

There are just under two months before 2025 comes to a close, which means you are probably already checking out at work for the year. Pocketpair Publishing, however, certainly isn't. The publishing arm of the team behind Palworld is teasing it still has something up its sleeve before the year is out.

Taking to Twitter, Pocketpair Publishing teases good things to come in a simple November 5 post that says, "Thinking we should announce one final publishing game for the year." This would be a great way to close out the publisher's first year, as it was founded just this January as an offshoot of the massive Steam hit Palworld's developer Pocketpair.

Palworld lead "very sad" fantasy MMO New World is coming to an end: "That said, if Amazon want to slip me the files for the 2019 version…"

Willa Rowe
Willa Rowe
Contributor

Willa Rowe is a queer games critic based in New York City whose writing has been featured in Endless Mode, Digital Trends, Kotaku, and more. She also hosts the Girl Mode podcast. When she isn’t talking games she can be found on Bluesky bemoaning the state of the New York Mets.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.