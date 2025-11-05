Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon says the RPG's beloved vampire has "meant more than I ever realized he would," and "I'm not ready to let go of him"
The actor says it's been "really moving" to see what an impact his character and other Baldur's Gate 3 favorites have had on fans
Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion actor, Neil Newbon, has been speaking more about his character in Larian's D&D RPG, and even now, over two years on from launch, he's "not ready to let go of him" yet.
Speaking in a video clip shared across official Dungeons & Dragons social channels last month (highlighted by FRVR), Newbon says that "it's been one of the best roles I've ever played in my entire life," before adding, "I'm not ready to let go of him."
Continuing, Newbon states that Astarion has "meant more than I ever realized he would mean when we started doing the recordings." He explains that it's been "extraordinary as an entertainer" to hear so many people from different backgrounds and "from so many different countries all over the world" say that D&D, Baldur's Gate 3 and its characters – including his own – "all meant so much, helped them through a dark time, helped them push through something difficult in their life or made them feel seen in a way."
Despite the massive impact Astarion has had on so many fans, Newbon remains incredibly humble. "Again, it's not up to me, I'm just one small person in amongst hundreds of people that go into making this story and go into making D&D, you know, I'm just an actor," he says. "But to be able to hear that on behalf of everybody is really moving. And that's what D&D is about, D&D is supposed to bring people together."
Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says "this sort of feedback is a lot more useful during early access" as fans inexplicably ask Larian to "#showthegaleballs."
