Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says "this sort of feedback is a lot more useful during early access" as fans inexplicably ask Larian to "#showthegaleballs"

Baldur's Gate 3 inspired a brand new generation of RPG fans to become extremely horny on main at literally every waking moment. And while you can bed everyone or probably everything that moves in the game, naturally the thirst for some characters is different for others, with Shadowheart being the most popular companion to romance . But one faction of the community is taking a stand for the wizard who introduces himself by asking if he can eat your magic shoes: Gale.

One Twitter user named bbl gale (with the handle @galesleftball) posited that Baldur's Gate 3 "lowkey did NOT deserve GOTY simply for the fact that there isnt a single Gale showering scene. I wanted to see Gale taking a shower. For Reasons." Larian Studios publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse responds: "This sort of feedback is a lot more useful during early access."

As the user doubles down, insisting that "the gale nation has grown overnight please #SHOWTHEGALEBALLS," Douse joins in, seemingly in polite agreement. "#Showthegaleballs," he concurs.

Of course, this raises the question, what do they mean by #ShowTheGaleBalls? Every character in Baldur's Gate 3 has the capability to get naked. Does Gale not have balls? Does he hide them? Is he built like a Ken doll? Naturally I put my journalism qualifications to the test (asked someone who had the game installed to check if Gale has his balls rendered because I'm not downloading a 148 GB game just to find out), and it turns out he does have balls and can show them at any time. So really, the campaign should be more about the showers than showing the Gale balls.

Personally, Gale was a cool guy, but when he decided to try and jump my bones after that Act 2 fight where you kill the orphan child's ghost parents, he gave me the ick. Then Lae'zel basically called me tainted for the mere thought of flirting with anyone else, so I became one of the masses on team Shart.

