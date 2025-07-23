Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor was "pretty unsurprised" to learn she played the RPG's most-romanced character: "People are going to love this, and love her"

Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart actor says she wasn't particularly surprised to find out she played the RPG's most-romanced character.

In an interview with Fall Damage, Shadowheart actor Jennifer English said that "when I learned that Shadowheart was the most-romanced character, I was pretty unsurprised, if I'm honest." That might sound like 'the most interesting girl in the world' being a little conceited, but English says she had two things that helped back up her impression of herself.

The first of those was the work of Baldur's Gate 3 writer John Corcoran, who penned Shadowheart's romance arc. English says that he did "such a beautiful job" with that aspect of the character, "and I just remember thinking when we were doing those scenes, 'people are going to love this, and love her'.

Love her they did, but English's assuredness about her performance also came from another marker, this time in the recording studio with her partner. "I had a 'blushometer' in the room," she reveals, explaining that one of Baldur's Gate 3's performance directors, Aliona Baranova - who is now English's real-life girlfriend (and performing partner) - "would be crawling under the desk" when Shadowheart's performance got particularly steamy.

Shadowheart was the runaway winner of the Baldur's Gate 3 romance race - of the eight major Baldur's Gate 3 romance arcs available in the game, hers was the most popular, with 51% of players reaching the finale. That was more than the other two female Origin characters, Lae'zel and Karlach, earning her a landslide majority. God's favorite princess, but apparently almost everyone else's too.

