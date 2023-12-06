Shadowheart nation celebrates landslide victory as God's favorite princess is crowned Baldur's Gate 3's most romanced character

After Shadowheart was declared Baldur's Gate 3's most popular romantic interest, her fans are celebrating in droves.

Yesterday, December 5, Larian unleashed a motherlode of information and statistics for Baldur's Gate 3 players to date. It turns out Gale is the most popular Origin character to play as, but Shadowheart is by far and away the most popular romantic interest in the RPG, with a staggering 51% of all players having reached the finale of her romantic arc.

If that isn't cause for celebration among the Shart fandom, I don't know what is. The subreddit post below, for example, is celebrating Shadowheart emerging triumphant out of all eight love interests in Baldur's Gate 3, rising above Karlach in second place and Lae'zel rounding out the top three.

"You’re surprised the sarcastic but sweet goth elf girl you can fix was like crack to people who play crpgs?" reads the top comment under the Reddit post. Ouch, that's a devastating combination of facts and logic, but it does point to why Shadowheart is the most popular romantic interest in Baldur's Gate 3. "Well she IS God’s favorite princess and the most interesting girl in the world after all," reads another comment.

The post below, meanwhile, is celebrating the girlies triumphantly taking the top three spots for romantic interests. We'd be interested to see who comes after Shadowheart, Karlach, and Lae'zel, because we've got a sneaking suspicion that Astarion might just be following close behind the trio in the fourth spot.

Interestingly, the top comment under the Reddit post above reveals that, according to Steam stats, only 24% of players on the PC platform gave Shadowheart a Night Orchid, her favorite flower. Admittedly, it is fairly easy to overlook the Night Orchids, especially given that some of them can spawn in the dreaded lands of Act 2 around Moonrise Towers.

Elsewhere among the huge list of stats, 11.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3 since launch in August, and 94% of players have opted for a custom character instead of an Origin one. I wonder who the most popular Origin character was among players who opted against creating their own Tav?

