"It's so hot!" – Shadowheart actor finally reaches "the most sapphic scene in Baldur's Gate 3" as she and her real-life partner pray for God's favorite princess and Lae'zel to kiss

It finally happened – Jennifer English, Shadowheart's actor in Baldur's Gate 3 , has reached the iconic fight scene between her high half-elf and the Githyanki warrior Lae'zel, which she and her real-life partner have hailed as "the most sapphic scene" in the game.

English has been playing through Larian Studios' enormous RPG alongside her partner, Baldur's Gate 3 performance director Aliona Baranova, for several months now on stream, which has led to a whole load of iconic moments. From Baranova declaring her love for Lae'zel and contemplating if she loves her more than Shadowheart, to English romancing her own character , the pair's antics have been incredible to watch. In one of their latest streams, they unlocked the scene in which Shadowheart and Lae'zel begin arguing over the RPG's Artifact, which obviously delves into spoiler territory, so here's your final spoiler warning if you don't want to find out what happens.

In the scene, the two characters threaten to duel each other, which leads to Shadowheart sneaking up on the Githyanki warrior as she sleeps to pin her down and hold a knife to her throat. As I'm sure many Shadowheart and Lae'zel shippers would agree, there's a definite tension between the two, and you can completely understand why English and Baranova began praying for an enemies to lovers-style kiss to occur.

Right as it begins to unfold on English and Baranova's screen, it's already chaotic as they realize that Lae'zel is wearing nothing but her underwear. "The girls are fighting, now kiss!" English declares. Then, as the scene progresses to Shadowheart holding Lae'zel to the floor, the actor adds: "It's so hot!"

At this point, Baranova demands that the two savor the moment: "Don't press anything. Just take it in. Let's just enjoy this. She's straddling her in a leather bikini, don't press anything yet. [...] This only happens once in the game. Now kiss."

The two remain flustered throughout, aggressively fanning themselves as the dialogue plays out. As it ends, English concludes: "Wow, cool scene!" Her partner adds: "That was great. Can we watch it again? Do it again."

Unfortunately, the two characters don't wrap up their tiff with a smooch, but that's not stopping English and Baranova from shipping them together. As proclaimed in their YouTube VOD title: "It's canon to them."

