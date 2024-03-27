"It's so hot!" – Shadowheart actor finally reaches "the most sapphic scene in Baldur's Gate 3" as she and her real-life partner pray for God's favorite princess and Lae'zel to kiss

By Catherine Lewis
published

"Can we watch it again?"

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian)

It finally happened – Jennifer English, Shadowheart's actor in Baldur's Gate 3, has reached the iconic fight scene between her high half-elf and the Githyanki warrior Lae'zel, which she and her real-life partner have hailed as "the most sapphic scene" in the game. 

English has been playing through Larian Studios' enormous RPG alongside her partner, Baldur's Gate 3 performance director Aliona Baranova, for several months now on stream, which has led to a whole load of iconic moments. From Baranova declaring her love for Lae'zel and contemplating if she loves her more than Shadowheart, to English romancing her own character, the pair's antics have been incredible to watch. In one of their latest streams, they unlocked the scene in which Shadowheart and Lae'zel begin arguing over the RPG's Artifact, which obviously delves into spoiler territory, so here's your final spoiler warning if you don't want to find out what happens. 

In the scene, the two characters threaten to duel each other, which leads to Shadowheart sneaking up on the Githyanki warrior as she sleeps to pin her down and hold a knife to her throat. As I'm sure many Shadowheart and Lae'zel shippers would agree, there's a definite tension between the two, and you can completely understand why English and Baranova began praying for an enemies to lovers-style kiss to occur. 

Right as it begins to unfold on English and Baranova's screen, it's already chaotic as they realize that Lae'zel is wearing nothing but her underwear. "The girls are fighting, now kiss!" English declares. Then, as the scene progresses to Shadowheart holding Lae'zel to the floor, the actor adds: "It's so hot!" 

At this point, Baranova demands that the two savor the moment: "Don't press anything. Just take it in. Let's just enjoy this. She's straddling her in a leather bikini, don't press anything yet. [...] This only happens once in the game. Now kiss."

The two remain flustered throughout, aggressively fanning themselves as the dialogue plays out. As it ends, English concludes: "Wow, cool scene!" Her partner adds: "That was great. Can we watch it again? Do it again."

Unfortunately, the two characters don't wrap up their tiff with a smooch, but that's not stopping English and Baranova from shipping them together. As proclaimed in their YouTube VOD title: "It's canon to them."

It was recently confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 isn't going to be getting any DLC, something which the team at Larian was apparently very relieved about.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.