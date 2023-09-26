Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor suffers the ultimate act of betrayal after her partner declares love for the half-elf's archnemesis

Shadowheart's actor has suffered the ultimate betrayal recently during a stream of Baldur's Gate 3.

Over the last weekend, Shadowheart actor Jennifer English was streaming Baldur's Gate 3 on her Twitch channel, accompanied by her partner and Baldur's Gate 3 performance director Aliona Baranova. What could possibly ruin that lovely setup? Baranova declaring her love for Shadowheart's archnemesis, that's what.

As the clip below chronicles, Baranova was just chilling, watching the playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, when suddenly, she declared her love for Lae'zel. The Githyanki warrior and Shadowheart famously don't get along too well, especially through the game's early hours, but this comment didn't shake English.

It's what came next that did. "Do I love her more than I love Shadowheart?" Baranova pondered aloud, to which English pulled a pained face of utter betrayal. "Did you just say that?!" the actor queried, with the atmosphere permeated by the sounds of heartbreak.

"My heart just broke," English continues, while Baranova tries to rapidly do some damage control. I'm sure it's fine - the whole thing could've been a lot worse had Baranova declared that her love for Shadowheart's nemesis outweighs her love of Shadowheart herself.

The entire scene went viral among fans just after the livestream, thanks partly to the fantastic bit of art below. The digital illustrator must have worked incredibly quickly to get this piece up shortly after the live stream, and hats off to them - they've done a brilliant job of catching English's betrayal.

I might have to start watching English and Baranova's livestreams of Baldur's Gate 3 after this. Let's hope that the Shadowheart actor doesn't take her revenge on Lae'zel in her playthrough. Things could get ugly very quickly.

