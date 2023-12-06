Shadowheart actor continues trend of the Baldur's Gate 3 cast romancing their own characters: "I forget it's me"

Shadowheart's actor is the latest of Baldur's Gate 3's main cast to romance their own in-game character.

Jennifer English, the actor behind God's favorite princess, and her partner Aliona Baranova, who's also the performance director on Baldur's Gate 3, are currently playing through the huge RPG together on their joint YouTube channel. "I'm not reading words - no thoughts, just vibes," Baranova said as Shadowheart beckoned their character to spend some time alone in the episode below.

It's actually Baranova who's in control for the Shadowheart romance sequence, even though it's very much a joint playthrough. "Why does it ask me to read words now?" asks an exasperated Baranova, adding "just let my heart flutter!" Now is not the time for reading. Now is the time for romance.

But read the pair must, and they go through with romancing Shadowheart in full. "I'm surprised it took you so long," chides Shadowheart in the romantic scene, to a pair of streamers who can barely contain the joy on their faces at finally romancing their own character.

"You're nailing this by the way," Baranova says to English of her own performance as Shadowheart, adding "I forget that this is you." English also apparently forgets that she's Shadowheart when listening back to her own voice.

There's no actual romance in this scene, by the way - just the beginnings of love between Shadowheart and English and Baranova's in-game character. We'll have to tune in to more episodes of the pair's playthrough on their YouTube channel to see how the developers handle Shadowheart's romantic questline in full.

Speaking of, developer Larian just revealed that Shadowheart is the most romanced character in Baldur's Gate 3, winning by a landslide of 51% players shacking up with her. God's favorite princess is also the player's favorite princess, as it turns out.

English isn't the only Baldur's Gate 3 actor to romance their own character. Back in 2021, Astarion actor Neil Newbon knew then and there that he'd romance his own character, and he's done just that in his own ongoing playthrough. He also once got bitten to death by Astarion, as it happens.

You can head over to our Baldur's Gate 3 romances guide for a look at how all the other in-game relationships play out.