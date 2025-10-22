Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke is "happy" Larian devs talk about "what they did wrong" with their RPGs, but says "they should just chill out" and remember the good things too

Larian Studios is celebrating a rare feat, as Baldur's Gate 3 adds another plaudit to its ever-growing list, with Divinity: Original Sin 2 getting some love, too. The pair of fantasy RPGs received high placement in PC Gamer's latest list of the 100 best PC games, and the developer's CEO thinks his team should celebrate their back catalog more.

In the massive rundown of PC video games past and present, Divinity: Original Sin 2 managed to land at 22. Not bad for an eight-year-old game in an increasingly crowded genre. Meanwhile, the number one position goes to Baldur's Gate 3, a true modern masterpiece that's attracted millions of players, many of whom are newly fledged fans of role-playing.

Swen Vincke, CEO and founder of Larian, took some time to acknowledge having two high-ranking entries. "Very proud of my team - Baldur's Gate 3 on #1 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 on #22 are massive achievements," he posted on Twitter, before stating his colleagues are often more negative: "I'm also happy that mostly when they talk about those games they talk about what we did wrong. Ensures progress."

Very proud of my team - Baldur's Gate 3 on #1 and D:OS 2 on #22 are massive achievements.I'm also happy that mostly when they talk about those games they talk about what we did wrong. Ensures progress.But sometimes they should just chill out and accept that there were good… https://t.co/t0VGZoyvwSOctober 22, 2025

He believes not everything is purely about what could've been better. "But sometimes they should just chill out and accept that there were good things in them too," he adds.

Both games are widely enjoyed, and will be for years to come. That can be acknowledged as the team starts pouring more attention toward upcoming projects.

That said, his attitude about evolving is a refreshing one. The team may be a victim of their own success, however, because how do you improve on Baldur's Gate 3? Original Sin 3 has some big, magical shoes to fill.

Former Skyrim dev praises Baldur's Gate 3 for the RPG's faithfulness to Dungeons & Dragons: "That's as close as we've gotten to tabletop role-playing on a computer"