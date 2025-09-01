Final Fantasy 16 Clive actor Ben Starr was "quite nervous" about voicing a villain in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles because he didn't want to "soil" his contribution to the series
"I didn't want to come back in and do something badly"
Final Fantasy 16's Clive actor Ben Starr is set to return to the franchise in a new role in the upcoming Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, The Ivalice Chronicles, but he's now admitted that he was "quite nervous about agreeing" to do it.
Unlike the original tactical RPG, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles features fully voiced dialogue. Starr voices Dycedarg Beoulve, one of the tactical RPG's antagonists, but switching away from being the good guy isn't what made him apprehensive about taking the role. As reported by Popverse, speaking at PAX West, the actor explains that he didn't want to "soil" his previous contribution to the series.
"I was quite nervous about agreeing to be a part of Final Fantasy Tactics, because I was really happy with my contribution to the Final Fantasy franchise as Clive," he says. "And I didn't really want to maybe kind of soil that. I didn't want to come back in and do something badly, because I was so happy... But when I was given the opportunity to do Dycedarg, he's so textually different from Clive; very, very different."
While it's fair to say that Starr's performance as Clive would be a hard one for anyone to beat, the actor has been continually brilliant in his other video game performances since FF16, from Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Dorian the door in Date Everything. As such, he almost certainly has nothing to worry about.
The good news is that there's not too long to wait to see him in action in his latest role, either. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is set to launch across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Switch 2 on September 30.
Square Enix isn't ruling out another Final Fantasy Tactics-style game if the strategy RPG's remaster sells well: "We sincerely hope that this happens."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.