After Terraria, Palworld devs team up with another indie legend: FPS Ultrakill, and you're not gonna believe this, it's got guns: "Blood is fuel. Hell is full"

Palworld's next crossover is with Ultrakill, the popular retro-styled FPS that launched into Steam early access back in 2020.

Just a few short months after Palworld released its Tides of Terraria crossover update, Pocketpair has unveiled what's only being referred to in press materials as Palworld x Ultrakill. That stripped down title is apt, as details are very light about what Palworld's second major crossover will look like in terms of gameplay.

Palworld's Terraria update included new Pals, weapons, armor, and a dungeon alongside a ton of other stuff, so there's a good chance the Ultrakill collab will be similar in scope.

All we know for sure is, according to Pocketpair, "weapons and gear from ULTRAKILL will appear in the world of Palworld."

Given that Ultrakill is a game where you shoot things with guns, and that there's a gun in player character V1's hand in the promotional image at the top of this article, and that Palworld is also a game with lots and lots of guns, you can pretty safely expect guns to be featured prominently in this crossover.

We don't even know a release date for the crossover just yet. Nada. Nothin. Literally all we know right now is that "V1 [is coming] to the Palpagos Islands to raise HELL," at some point in the unspecified future, and that the crossover "will deliver a chaotic new gameplay experience like never before."

Uh, count me in? I think?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Palworld dev says a Dark Souls 3 mod invalidates Nintendo's Pokeball patent, Nintendo says mods don't count as real games, and an expert worries prior art precedents could see a modder's work "used against them"