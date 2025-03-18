After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more

Yes, it's still happening

Ark 2
(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Five years have passed since Studio Wildcard first unveiled that Ark 2 was, in fact, coming, with no signs of the survival game sequel in sight since then yet – but a new mention from the developer means it's indeed still alive and kicking.

There hasn't been much news surrounding Ark 2 in, well, literal months. The last significant mention of the sequel was this past August when Xbox announced a playable demo of the game only to immediately pull it, leaving a note stating that "Ark 2 was originally listed as playable on the Xbox booth" but "this mention was made in error and has been removed." The mistake mention itself also came after months of silence regarding Ark 2.

It appears that the sequel is still in the works, however, although it's safe to say it won't be hitting its target release date of late 2024 now that we're well into 2025. In a new trailer for Studio Wildcard's first Ark game, Survival Evolved, the developer reveals an expansion dubbed Lost Colony – and describes how it "directly connects the storylines of Ark's Extinction and Genesis expansions and leads into the events of Ark 2."

The studio doesn't delve further into any details about said "events of Ark 2," but it's still a big deal as it solidifies the sequel is real and not some odd fever dream we all lived through. There's no telling where the next Ark will take the story for now, but its 2020 trailer featuring executive producer Vin Diesel (yes, you read that right) seems to highlight that the plot will play a more major role in-game than it perhaps did in Survival Evolved.

While you wait, here are the best survival games out there available to play right now.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

