Long-awaited open-world survival follow-up Ark 2 is still on track for late 2024

Ark 2 is still on track to release next year in 2024.

That's according to support studio Snail Games, as first reported by IGN. Speaking at the Noblecon19 business conference earlier this month in December, Snail Games CEO Jim Tsai confirmed that Ark 2 is still on the cards to release at some point in late 2024.

Snail Games is a developer based in China, and has previously collaborated with other development studios on a variety of games. These include Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved and Survival Ascended, as well as action-RPG Wushu Chronicles, and pirate-themed MMO Atlas from other developers.

Tsai praised Ark 2 as the developer's "next masterpiece," while talking up the late 2024 release window. Ark 2 was previously rumored to be delayed into 2025 earlier this year, but Tsai's comments seem to point to the rumor being genuinely false, as was stipulated at the time by support studio Digital Domain.

Then again, Ark 2 has already been delayed a fair few times. It was originally set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms last year in 2022, before being delayed into 2023, and then again into next year in 2024. Thankfully, though, we're not now dealing with a fourth delay for the survival sequel.

And yes, the headline feature of Ark 2 really is Vin Diesel riding dinosaurs. Aside from this bizarre fact, we know relatively little else about the sequel, but we do know Ark 2 will once again be a survival game like its predecessors, and will boast Souls-like melee combat.

