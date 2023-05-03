Ark 2 studio says reported Spring 2025 release date is "just a typo"

Studio Wildcard says Ark 2 isn't being delayed to Spring 2025 despite seemingly conflicting information from support studio Digital Domain.

The production company, which says it's "intimately involved in all aspects" of Ark 2, reported a delay to Spring 2025 in its latest annual report (page 17 here (opens in new tab)). However, in an email to GamesRadar+, a spokesperson for Studio Wildcard says the developer has "no idea where that came from."

In a follow-up email, the spokesperson said the release date is likely "just a typo."

As recently as March of this year, Studio Wildcard announced an Ark 2 delay to the end of 2024 "for the betterment of the final product and the team's well-being." That most recent delay was attributed to the developers' relative lack of familiarity with Unreal Engine 5. If this latest information from Digital Domain does wind up being indicative of Ark 2's launch plans, it would be the fourth Ark 2 delay since the sequel was announced and the second in about a month.

What could also be happening here is simply that Ark 2 is technically coming out in Spring 2025, but it'll arrive in Early Access in late 2024 as originally planned. That logic would technically check with official statements from Studio Wildcard and this new report from Digital Domain. Still, that wouldn't explain why it sounds like Studio Wildcard is out of the loop on its own game. And again, it's equally possible this really was a typo blown out of proportion and the game will arrive next year as previously announced.

When we aren't reporting on varyingly plausible Ark 2 delays, we're usually in awe of the cinematic scope on display in the trailers, largely carried by the star power of its lead protagonist, portrayed by Vin Diesel, and the giant T-Rex he gets to captain.

For everything nearer on the horizon, check our guide to new games of 2023.