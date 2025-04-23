Subnautica 2 charts early access launch "later in 2025" in dev diary promising "our biggest and most ambitious" survival game yet

Subnautica 2 is officially on its way to early access, with developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment promising the biggest and most ambitious entry in the series yet.

In Subnautica 2's first dev vlog, design lead Anthony Gallego re-confirms that the sequel is still on track to hit early access sometime later this year. We still don't know a whole lot about it, but we have known for a while now that it'll let players dive to the sunken depths of its mysterious alien world with up to three friends in four-player co-op complete with crossplay across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"The whole team believes that Subnautica 2 is shaping up to be our biggest and most ambitious Subnautica game ever, and we can't wait until you dive in," Gallego says. "We've taken everything that we've learned from our experience on the previous games, and we've poured it into Subnautica 2."

To make this game, Gallego says Unknown Worlds has retained "veterans of the Subnautica series" and also brought in "some new faces."

Gallego says the early access launch will let players test out the game while it's still in development and adding "new vehicles, craftables, biomes, and leviathans."

Subnautica 2 Dev Vlog - Road to Early Access - YouTube Watch On

Probably the most genuinely newsy tidbit from the dev vlog is Gallego opening up Subnautica 2's social channels to input from players about what they want to see in the sequel.

Gallego asks all players, whether they're planning on diving into early access or not, "What do you want to see in Subnautica 2?" He points them to the game's official Discord and other social channels. And since he asked, I'll throw out my one singular request: more pet fish, please.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, here are the best survival games to test your endurance with today.