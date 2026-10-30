Deep Fishing codes (October 2026) for bait and cash

With these Deep Fishing codes, you can grab some extra bait to help you lure in more mythical and secret fish - as long as you've also got the right fishing rod and upgrades. You'll need to work your way up to those, but these promos can help with that, too.
In this Roblox fishing simulation, you must fish from the shallows with a basic rod to earn a few modest bucks before gradually moving through the ranks (or, rather, rods) to fish further and deeper. Cash is the only way to do this, but you'll earn more with rarer fish, which you can get with a little bit of bait (and luck), so get started with these Deep Fishing promos.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Deep Fishing codes
These are the Deep Fishing codes you can redeem right now:
HALLOWEEN - 5x Meadow Bait
UPDATE11 - 3x Tide Bait, 1x Luck Potion
SUNKENCROWN - 5x Meadow Bait
BOATS - 5x Meadow Bait
VOLCANO - 5x Meadow Bait
UPDATE9 - 3x Tide Bait, 1x Luck Potion
KEYS - 5x Meadow Bait
KRAKEN - 5x Meadow Bait
FROSTMERE - 5x Meadow Bait
BIGFISH - 3x Meadow Bait
MUTATIONS - 5x Meadow Bait
SKINS - 3x Meadow Bait
POND - 5x Meadow Bait
GIFTING - 5x Meadow Bait
THANKSFORPLAYING - $150, 1x Luck Potion
FISHING - 5x Meadow Bait
RELEASE - $50
Deep Fishing codes usually award you with bait, increasing your luck by a generous amount, but you can sometimes get such rewards as a boost in cash or even the odd luck potion. Make sure you check back here regularly for the latest promos.
To redeem Deep Fishing codes, open the Shop from the button at the top of the screen, then scroll right to the bottom to find the codes redemption box. Enter a code from the list above, then click Redeem to claim your rewards.
Deep Fishing codes are not case-sensitive, so you only need to concentrate of getting the spelling right, but you can always copy and paste from above to be safe.
Expired Deep Fishing codes
There are no expired Deep Fishing codes.
Since Deep Fishing has only recently launched, no promos have expired yet. However, I doubt it will be long before the codes above become invalid, so be sure redeem them while you still can.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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