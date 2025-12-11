Deus Ex Remastered is indefinitely delayed, and you know what, that might be for the best

JC Denton's return to the cold mean streets of Deus Ex's dystopian future has been pushed back. On December 11, Aspyr Media, the team behind Deus Ex Remastered, announced that despite a quickly approaching February launch date, the game would be indefinitely delayed beyond then.

The post on Aspyr's Twitter reads, "Thank you to the community for your feedback following the reveal of Deus Ex Remastered. We've listened to what you had to say, and in order to better meet fan expectations and deliver the best possible experience for players, Deus Ex Remastered will no longer launch on Feb. 5, 2026." Additionally, all preorders are being refunded.

As the announcement gestures at, Deus Ex Remastered's reveal was not particularly well-received. Despite the time that has passed since the game's original release in 2000, the remaster looked arguably rough, with many comparing its visuals to that of a PS3 title. One of the more popular comments on the reveal trailer reads, "Upgraded visuals from 2000 to 2005," and even the original game's art director had some heated remarks to share about the remaster.

Deus Ex Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Despite the unfortunate news, it seems that a good number of fans are actually excited for the delay. The replies on the Twitter post are largely filled with relief from longtime fans of the series, with most of the criticism being levied at the remaster's visuals. Some others are going a step further and assuming – given Aspyr's spotty release history and the team refunding preorders – that the project is likely to be cancelled in the near future.

Regardless, it seems as though Aspyr is well aware of the negative feedback it's garnered and is hoping to take the time now to polish the beloved sci-fi stealth game, which helped popularize the immersive sim genre back at the turn of the millennium. The work might take a while, though, considering the studio did not announce a new release date or even an updated release window.

Even the original Deus Ex art director isn't happy with the controversial remaster: "Oh, what the f*ck. No. This did not need to happen"