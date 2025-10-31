Even the original Deus Ex art director isn't happy with the controversial remaster: "Oh, what the f*ck. No. This did not need to happen"
"Sorry whoever was involved in this"
Although it isn't out until February, Deus Ex Remastered hasn't exactly been a huge hit with fans thanks to its lackluster visuals, and now even the game's original art director is joining in.
In an upcoming episode of the FRVR podcast, Deus Ex art director Jerry O'Flaherty reacted rather bluntly to the remaster, developed and published by the Embracer-owned Aspyr. O'Flaherty didn't mince words.
"Oh, what the f*ck," he said. "No. This did not need to happen. Sorry whoever was involved in this. Oh man, yeah, no. If you're gonna do it, yeah, alright, why not? Why am I judging?"
You can definitely tell O'Flaherty was put on the spot and reacting in real-time here, as he seemed to walk back his criticism immediately. Still, there's little room for misinterpretation here. He does not like how the remaster looks.
OK, let's all calm down. Surely it's not that bad, right? Deus Ex Remastered must be a visual upgrade from the original game, which I'll remind you looked like this:
The problem is, the remastered version looks like this:
There's no denying it looks more HD, but as many have pointed out, it's an upgrade you might expect to see in a year like 2007, not 2025. I'm not one to dogpile, but since it's Embracer, a company infamous for chewing up and spitting out video game companies and their staff, I feel slightly less bad.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anyway, uh, Deus Ex Remastered is out on February 5.
Here are the best games of 2025 so far.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.