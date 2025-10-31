Even the original Deus Ex art director isn't happy with the controversial remaster: "Oh, what the f*ck. No. This did not need to happen"

News
By published

"Sorry whoever was involved in this"

A screenshot of the upcoming PS5 game, Deus Ex Remastered
(Image credit: Aspyr)

Although it isn't out until February, Deus Ex Remastered hasn't exactly been a huge hit with fans thanks to its lackluster visuals, and now even the game's original art director is joining in.

In an upcoming episode of the FRVR podcast, Deus Ex art director Jerry O'Flaherty reacted rather bluntly to the remaster, developed and published by the Embracer-owned Aspyr. O'Flaherty didn't mince words.

Deus Ex

(Image credit: Eidos Interactive)

The problem is, the remastered version looks like this:

Deus Ex Remastered

(Image credit: Aspyr)

There's no denying it looks more HD, but as many have pointed out, it's an upgrade you might expect to see in a year like 2007, not 2025. I'm not one to dogpile, but since it's Embracer, a company infamous for chewing up and spitting out video game companies and their staff, I feel slightly less bad.

Anyway, uh, Deus Ex Remastered is out on February 5.

Here are the best games of 2025 so far.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.