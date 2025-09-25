"Getting a GTA Trilogy demaster feeling about this": Deus Ex Remastered is meant to be a 2025 upgrade, but fans aren't impressed by PS3 visuals when Deus Ex GOTY Edition is right there

The recently revealed Deus Ex Remaster isn't going down so well with fans commenting on the quality of the upgrade.

One of the big surprises of the PlayStation State of Play September 2025 was the announcement that Aspyr (the team who most recently released Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered) will be tackling another iconic Eidos franchise with a remaster of the original Deus Ex . However, despite the prospect of having a good version of the original Deus Ex on console being an exciting prospect, the rest of the remaster hasn't gone down so hot.

One look at the YouTube comments for the remaster's announcement shows that some aren't quite happy about it. The most notable complaint is the visual style, which the top comment describes as "upgraded visuals from 2000 to 2005" with another saying they're "getting a GTA Trilogy demaster feeling about this." And when it comes to the PC version, another fan notes that "there are FREE mods available right now that make the original game look better than this, while being more faithful," presumably in reference to the popular Deus Ex: Revision mod .

And considering Aspyr was already in hot water with players after the Star Wars Battlefront debacle, there are also a fair few comments across YouTube and Reddit wishing that NightDive Studios – which recently did an excellent job with the remaster of fellow iconic immersive sim System Shock 2 – had got the job to do Deus Ex.

Granted, as I mentioned before, just having a solid version of the original game available on console is a good selling point to me, but I definitely see where people are coming from (although just like with Aspyr's Tomb Raider releases, I'll likely use the original visuals toggle). But I can't say I'm in a rush to buy it when it's releasing for $30 and is somehow a 20GB version of a game that is 719MB on Steam.

