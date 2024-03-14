Star Wars: Battlefront games re-release to mostly negative Steam reviews as multiplayer fans try to cram into one of three servers offering just 192 spaces between them

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has finally been released across PC and consoles, although much to the disappointment of the fanbase, it's gotten off to a rather rough start. Namely, those trying to get stuck into the multiplayer modes as the collection launched have faced some massive issues, mainly thanks to an enormous lack of servers available to choose from.

It was reported by numerous PC players in the hours since the game collection launched that they could only see three multiplayer servers available, each of which could house a maximum of 64 players, for a total of just 192 spaces at any given time.

-10,000 people playing on launch night.-Only has 3 servers that have 64 slots for a total of ~200 players.-Multiplayer doesn't work otherwise.-Price Tag of 35 USDJesus Christ I am so disappointed this is robbery, don't buy Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection pic.twitter.com/JB7oCTHzghMarch 14, 2024 See more

There are mixed reports regarding how these servers were spread out across the games in the collection, with some Steam reviews claiming that, for a time, there were none available for Star Wars: Battlefront 1. Either way, considering SteamDB's player stats , which state that over 9,000 PC players were descending on the collection simultaneously a few hours ago, you can see why people were struggling so much to find a multiplayer game to join, as there wasn't even close to enough space for everyone.

Thankfully, since then, it's been reported that more servers are now available to choose from, so those loading up the collection now should have a bit more luck. However, the problem had a large impact on those who were eager to get stuck in right as the re-release launched, as has been reflected in the onslaught of 'Mostly Negative' Steam reviews – at the time of writing, only 21% of the 1,309 reviews are positive.

"Was only able to join one Heroes VS Villains match and the Heroes side was completely broken. No one could join the Heroes team which resulted in no one to fight against," one reviewer wrote.

"After two hours they finally launched the servers, and they are TERRIBLE. Horrible ping, stuttering, and by tomorrow cheaters will be rampant," another posted.

With single-player modes available to play, these server issues didn't render the games totally unplayable, but it's certainly been a disappointing start for those keen to dive into the online modes.