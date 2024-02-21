Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is heading to Nintendo Switch, and it's bringing playable Kit Fisto with it

Star Wars: Battlefront 1 and 2 are heading to Nintendo Switch, and they're bringing previous Xbox-exclusive character Kit Fisto along for the ride.

As announced during today's Nintendo Partner Direct, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection brings the first two Battlefront games to Nintendo Switch. Not only do you get the two beloved games from 2004 and 2005, but you also get some additional content that was previously exclusive to other platforms.

If you played Battlefront 1 and 2 back in the day, you may remember the frustration of not being able to play as Jedi Master Kit Fisto. At the time, the playable character was exclusive to Xbox consoles via an Xbox Live patch. Thankfully, Nintendo has managed to get the green guy on board, which isn't surprising considering it also just announced a bunch of Xbox games heading to its console.

Alongside Kit Fisto, the Battlefront Classic Collection also brings additional maps to the new edition of the games, including Jabba's Palace. Just like in the originals, players will be able to take part in battles alongside 64 players that take place in recognizable locations such as The Death Star and Naboo. The Hero Assault mode is also set to return.

If you enjoyed EA's Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017), then take this as an excuse to revisit the games that started it all. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is set to launch on March 14, 2024, and pre-orders are available to purchase now.

Find out what else is on the way with our upcoming Switch games and upcoming Star Wars games lists.