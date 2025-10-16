Pokemon Legends: Z-A offers a major departure from every other Pokemon game in the series thanks to its real-time combat system, not to mention other parts of this open-world Lumiose City that freshen up the RPG formula as we've known it. Between filling out your dex and competing to be the very best in the Z-A Royale, there's plenty to do and lots to learn, but here are our top 13 Pokemon Legends: Z-A tips to get you started.

1. Keep your distance from opponents if you want your Pokemon to dodge their attacks

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's real-time battle system is great fun once you get accustomed to its unique flow. At first, avoiding incoming attacks can be tricky as there's no dedicated dodge button for your Pokemon, but as you play, try to memorize the range of different moves and how quickly they land after your opponent uses them. As a general rule, if you have some long-range attacks yourself (such as Ice Beam or Bubble Beam), keeping your distance is very effective, as the extra space gives you much more room to move from side to side, and then launch a counterattack when the opposing Pokemon is vulnerable.

2. Moves have different effects worth experimenting with

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Moves in Pokemon Legends: Z-A often have very different – or at the very least, altered – effects compared to their appearances in the turn-based games. Moves like Spikes and Stealth Rock leave obstacles on the field that can damage opposing Pokemon, while some like Waterfall and Flame Wheel will see Pokemon charge forward in a straight line, damaging everything in sight. Strategy is totally different here, and there's lots to experiment with, whether you prefer an all-out aggressive style or a more careful approach with lots of dodging and status effects. Give different moves a go – you can change your Pokemon's arsenal at any time from your party screen by clicking on them and hitting "Change moves."

3. Status effects have been altered

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Another change from the previous Pokemon games, status effects like Poison and Freeze work pretty differently in the real-time format. Poison and Burn are brutal – any Pokemon afflicted with those effects will rapidly lose health since it's no longer lost on a turn-by-turn basis. Paralysis makes Pokemon move more slowly, while confusion makes them move more erratically. Freeze will, unsurprisingly, leave Pokemon frozen in place and vulnerable to incoming attacks, while Sleep has been adapted to make Pokemon "drowsy," with move cooldowns extended when afflicted with it.

4. Knocking out Pokemon boosts capture chances, but it's risky

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

A new feature added to Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the ability to throw a Poke Ball at a wild Pokemon that's been brought down to 0HP. Although previously, your best chance of catching a Pokemon came if you brought it to low health and inflicted a status condition, in Legends: Z-A, you have an even better chance of success if you knock it out – this is signified by spinning stars above their heads. However, be quick – they'll soon despawn if you don't throw a ball, and they'll also despawn if you get unlucky and they break out of the ball you throw, so don't knock out anything you really don't want to risk losing.

5. Shiny Pokemon are indicated with both visual and audio cues

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare variants of Pokemon that have a different color palette and sparkle when sent out into battle, and in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, there are a few ways to know if you've found one. A noticeable jingle sound – identical to the shiny sound in Pokemon Legends: Arceus – plays when one spawns in, and stars will burst out from the Pokemon when you see it. It'll continue to sparkle for as long as it remains on your screen, and when you press ZL to focus on it, there'll also be stars next to its name to indicate that it's shiny. It's not clear what the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon are in Legends: Z-A – I found two in my 34 hours of playtime, but that brings us on to the next tip…

6. Pokemon can run away from you if you scare them

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Certain Pokemon species found in Pokemon Legends: Z-A are rather shy, and when they see you, or after they break out of a Poke Ball you've thrown at them in an attempt to catch them, they'll run away, despawning in the process. Generally speaking, it's advisable to press in your L stick to crouch and stealthily approach them from behind, as throwing a ball from this position will increase your chances of capture. Examples of Pokemon like this include Audino, Gardevoir, and Budew – the last one I found out in the most painful way possible as a shiny one saw me and ran away before I could successfully catch it. Don't be like me.

7. Gain passive boosts with Colorful Screws and Canari Plush

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Around Lumiose City, you'll spot items littered around that appear as glowing, purple balls rather than the stereotypical red Poke Balls. These are Colorful Screws, and you can give them to a construction worker NPC standing outside Racine Construction to the right of Vert Sector 7 (to the East of Cafe Introversion and its nearby Pokemon Center) to trade for Canari Plush dolls.

These give you different passive effects: the Red one increases the amount of EXP your Pokemon earn, Gold increases the amount of prize money you earn from battles, Pink increases the number of Mega Shards you get from smashing Mega Crystals, Green will allow your trainer to withstand more damage from wild Pokemon, and Blue boosts your chances of catching Pokemon. There are three available "levels" for each plush, with level three giving the best stat boost, and yes, you can enjoy the effects from all of them at the same time.

8. Evolve your Pokemon from your menu

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon don't evolve automatically in Legends: Z-A. If they've reached the right level to evolve (or a high enough Friendship level), you'll see a yellow arrow next to their icon in your party menu. Click onto them, and hit "Evolve" to watch them transform.

Some Pokemon evolve when you trade them with another player, while others require items like evolution stones – for the latter, put the Pokemon into your party, and select the item from your Satchel, then "use this item" on the appropriate Pokemon. You'll see if it works in the menu – if it's incompatible, there'll be an "X" symbol below the Pokemon. If it is, there'll be a green tick instead.

9. Boost your Pokemon's friendship by going to cafes

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

As mentioned above, certain Pokemon like Riolu, Buneary, and Eevee evolve when their Friendship levels are raised high enough. There's a very easy way to boost friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – if you go to any cafe and make sure that the Pokemon you want to become better friends with is selected on your party lineup, they'll sit with you as you have your drink. Do this enough times, and you'll see that yellow evolution arrow appear next to their name in no time. For reference, I found it took around three cafe visits with any friendship evolution Pokemon (as long as it was holding the friendship-boosting Soothe Bell) to make them evolve.

10. Wild Zones aren't the only places to catch Pokemon – look on the streets and rooftops, and at different times of day

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Lumiose City is full of Wild Zones, dedicated to letting wild Pokemon roam free – allowing you to catch a whole bunch of new friends, too. But these aren't the only places you're able to catch Pokemon – as you roam the streets, you can spot various 'mons in the streets and in grassy areas, which you can fight and capture. Look up trees for Pokemon like Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, and Kakuna, and check out areas with food stalls for Swirlix, for example.

There are also some rare Pokemon to be found up on the rooftops – from Larvitar to Dragonair and Hawlucha, you definitely don't want to miss out there. Be sure to look around during the day and night, too – different Pokemon will appear depending on the time.

11. You can change the in-game time by sitting on a bench

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's titular Z-A Royale – a city-wide battle competition that drives forward a large part of the RPG's plot – only takes place at night in-game. In addition, as previously mentioned, certain Pokemon only appear at particular times of day. However, you don't have to wait a full in-game day to change the time if you want to do a time-specific activity – by sitting on one of the many benches around Lumiose City, you can instantly change from day to night, and vice versa.

12. Photo mode can be accessed at any time by hitting the "-" button

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

If you love taking fun screenshots, you can access Pokemon Legends: Z-A's photo mode whenever you want by hitting the Switch or Switch 2's minus (-) button on the left Joy-Con. By pressing Y, you can change the camera perspective – you can show the view in front of your trainer, or include them in the shot, too. There are different filters to apply, and poses can be accessed by pressing the X button. What's more, if you have one of your Pokemon standing by you, you can press ZL and ZR to play different music, which will make them strike different poses.

13. To Mega Evolve a Pokemon, you need to give it its appropriate Mega Stone

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Mega Evolution is a massive part of Pokemon Legends: Z-A – certain 'mons can power up even further than usual by transforming into even stronger forms in battle. You don't have to play long before you unlock a Mega Ring for your trainer to wear, at which point you can try out Mega Evolution yourself. Not every Pokemon can do this, and even if a Pokemon has a Mega Evolution, you can only use it if you obtain their appropriate Mega Stone, and give it to them to hold. At that point, once your Mega Evolution gauge is fully charged, you can press the L stick in to Mega Evolve.