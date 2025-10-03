Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens are the only way to actually obtain the skills associated with Atsu's wolf companion. To complete each, Atsu must free friendly wolves from Saito's traps – but the most difficult part is actually finding the dens in the first place. Here is the location of all of the Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens, broken down by region. While Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection will work for mostly any other Ghost of Yotei skills , Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens must be completed for wolf skills specifically.

Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Wolf Den Locations

Great Mountain Wolf Den Green Hill Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Wolf Den Locations

Howling Fields Wolf Den Hunter's Watch Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Wolf Den Locations

Old Wound Wolf Den Dying Fire Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Wolf Den Locations

White Scars Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Wolf Den Locations

Biting Wind Wolf Den Cold Gale Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Wolf Den Locations

Waterfall Wolf Den

