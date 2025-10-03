Where to find all the Wolf Dens in Ghost of Yotei
There are 10 Wolf Dens spread around Ghost of Yotei to make the most of your companion
Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens are the only way to actually obtain the skills associated with Atsu's wolf companion. To complete each, Atsu must free friendly wolves from Saito's traps – but the most difficult part is actually finding the dens in the first place. Here is the location of all of the Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens, broken down by region. While Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection will work for mostly any other Ghost of Yotei skills , Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens must be completed for wolf skills specifically.
Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Wolf Den Locations
- Great Mountain Wolf Den
- Green Hill Wolf Den
Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Wolf Den Locations
- Howling Fields Wolf Den
- Hunter's Watch Wolf Den
Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Wolf Den Locations
- Old Wound Wolf Den
- Dying Fire Wolf Den
Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Wolf Den Locations
- White Scars Wolf Den
Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Wolf Den Locations
- Biting Wind Wolf Den
- Cold Gale Wolf Den
Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Wolf Den Locations
- Waterfall Wolf Den
