Where to find all the Wolf Dens in Ghost of Yotei

There are 10 Wolf Dens spread around Ghost of Yotei to make the most of your companion

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens are the only way to actually obtain the skills associated with Atsu's wolf companion. To complete each, Atsu must free friendly wolves from Saito's traps – but the most difficult part is actually finding the dens in the first place. Here is the location of all of the Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens, broken down by region. While Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection will work for mostly any other Ghost of Yotei skills , Ghost of Yotei Wolf Dens must be completed for wolf skills specifically.

Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei Grasslands wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Great Mountain Wolf Den
  2. Green Hill Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Howling Fields Wolf Den
  2. Hunter's Watch Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Old Wound Wolf Den
  2. Dying Fire Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. White Scars Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Biting Wind Wolf Den
  2. Cold Gale Wolf Den

Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Wolf Den Locations

Ghost of Yotei shima Coast wolf dens

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Waterfall Wolf Den

