In Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection can help you learn new techniques, and while some are out in plain view, others are well hidden. You can reveal their locations by exploring in the world, buying maps from Cartographers, or using this guide where we've already found them all.

Some shrines can only be found by clearing and retaking an enemy base. If on your map it says, "Completed," then you’ve found it. Once you clear an enemy base, villagers will move in, and Atsu will spawn automatically in front of the shrine in that location.

All Cartographer locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Yotei Grasslands - Yotei’s Shadow Inn

Tokachi Range - Huranui’s Rest Inn

Nayoro Wilds - Northern Ferry

Teshio Ridge - Red Crane Inn

Ishikawa Plain - Ishikara Market

Oshima Coast - Matsumae Residences

All Yotei Grasslands Altar of Reflection locations

All Yotei Grasslands Altar of Reflection locations (Image credit: PlayStation)

Blue-Flowered Cemetery Lost In Reflection - You must complete the Lost in Reflection side quest Matsumae Crossing Maw of the Serpent Outcrop Homestead Saito Compound Saito Recruitment Camp Serpent’s Pass Shirahige Falls Southern Coast Stone Spire Yotei River Mount Yotei

All Tokachi Range Altar of Reflection locations

All Tokachi Range Altar of Reflection locations (Image credit: PlayStation)

Bamboo Rock Huranui Cliffs Marshland Homestead Niikapuu River Saru Plains Monument Tree Dueling Tree

All Nayoro Wilds Altars of Reflection

All Nayoro Wilds Altars of Reflection (Image credit: PlayStation)

Cukpet Hills Iwor Mountains Kankan

All Teshio Ridge Altars of Reflection

All Teshio Ridge Altars of Reflection (Image credit: PlayStation)

Crimson Forest - Closed Off Building Nakajima Ice Cave Hideout Red Crane Inn Sarobetsu Forest - Closed Off Building Sarobetsu Forest Sarufutsu River Sentinel Forest - Closed Off Building Shipwreck Shoal Shipwreck Shoal - Closed Off Building Soya Port Teshio Coast Cape Inari Hideout Crossroads Trading Post Deserted Village Sanctuary Grove - You must go through the Sarufutsu Lighthouse and Hunting Camp Hideout to reach. Snow Blight’s Hideout Snowdrift Springs Hideout

All Ishikawa Plain Altars of Reflection

All Ishikawa Plain Altars of Reflection (Image credit: PlayStation)

Bold Kaji Force Broken Horn Garrison Higashi Lumberyard Ishikari River 1 Ishikari River 2 Ishikawa Coast Masked Man’s Quarry Nishin Fishery White Dear Woodlands 1 White Deer Woodlands 2 Yokai’s Nest Nagoya Spring Urara Forest

All Oshima Coast Altars of Reflection

All Oshima Coast Altars of Reflection (Image credit: PlayStation)

Castle Matsumae Iwasaki Farmstead Oiso Fishing Village Otsuki River Saito Artillery Tokuyama Hills Kasuga Village Miyama Village

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.