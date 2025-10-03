All Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection locations and where to find them

Find Altars of Reflection in Ghost of Yotei to learn new things

Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection
In Ghost of Yotei Altars of Reflection can help you learn new techniques, and while some are out in plain view, others are well hidden. You can reveal their locations by exploring in the world, buying maps from Cartographers, or using this guide where we've already found them all.

Some shrines can only be found by clearing and retaking an enemy base. If on your map it says, "Completed," then you’ve found it. Once you clear an enemy base, villagers will move in, and Atsu will spawn automatically in front of the shrine in that location.

All Cartographer locations

Ghost of Yotei altars of reflection

  • Yotei Grasslands - Yotei’s Shadow Inn
  • Tokachi Range - Huranui’s Rest Inn
  • Nayoro Wilds - Northern Ferry
  • Teshio Ridge - Red Crane Inn
  • Ishikawa Plain - Ishikara Market
  • Oshima Coast - Matsumae Residences

All Yotei Grasslands Altar of Reflection locations

  1. Blue-Flowered Cemetery
  2. Lost In Reflection - You must complete the Lost in Reflection side quest
  3. Matsumae Crossing
  4. Maw of the Serpent
  5. Outcrop Homestead
  6. Saito Compound
  7. Saito Recruitment Camp
  8. Serpent’s Pass
  9. Shirahige Falls
  10. Southern Coast
  11. Stone Spire
  12. Yotei River
  13. Mount Yotei

All Tokachi Range Altar of Reflection locations

  1. Bamboo Rock
  2. Huranui Cliffs
  3. Marshland Homestead
  4. Niikapuu River
  5. Saru Plains
  6. Monument Tree
  7. Dueling Tree

All Nayoro Wilds Altars of Reflection

  1. Cukpet Hills
  2. Iwor Mountains
  3. Kankan

All Teshio Ridge Altars of Reflection

  1. Crimson Forest - Closed Off Building
  2. Nakajima Ice Cave Hideout
  3. Red Crane Inn
  4. Sarobetsu Forest - Closed Off Building
  5. Sarobetsu Forest
  6. Sarufutsu River
  7. Sentinel Forest - Closed Off Building
  8. Shipwreck Shoal
  9. Shipwreck Shoal - Closed Off Building
  10. Soya Port
  11. Teshio Coast
  12. Cape Inari Hideout
  13. Crossroads Trading Post
  14. Deserted Village
  15. Sanctuary Grove - You must go through the Sarufutsu Lighthouse and Hunting Camp Hideout to reach.
  16. Snow Blight’s Hideout
  17. Snowdrift Springs Hideout

All Ishikawa Plain Altars of Reflection

  1. Bold Kaji Force
  2. Broken Horn Garrison
  3. Higashi Lumberyard
  4. Ishikari River 1
  5. Ishikari River 2
  6. Ishikawa Coast
  7. Masked Man’s Quarry
  8. Nishin Fishery
  9. White Dear Woodlands 1
  10. White Deer Woodlands 2
  11. Yokai’s Nest
  12. Nagoya Spring
  13. Urara Forest

All Oshima Coast Altars of Reflection

  1. Castle Matsumae
  2. Iwasaki Farmstead
  3. Oiso Fishing Village
  4. Otsuki River
  5. Saito Artillery
  6. Tokuyama Hills
  7. Kasuga Village
  8. Miyama Village

