Where to find all Ghost of Yotei hot springs

There are 16 Hot Springs hidden in Ghost of Yotei, here's where to find all of them

Ghost of Yotei hot springs
(Image credit: PlayStation)
Ghost of Yotei Hot Springs are the most significant way to increase Atsu's maximum health, and they can be found in every single region of the game. There are many different ways to find them as you explore, and they're usually clearly seen from a distance thanks to a bunch of steam. If you're having any trouble finding them, however, here's the location of every Hot Spring in Ghost of Yotei, broken down by region.

Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei grasslands hot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Yotei's Shadow Hot Spring
  2. Wild Clearing Hot Spring
  3. Hidden Cliff Hot Spring
  4. Horizon View Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range hot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Grassy Fields Hot Spring
  2. Quiet Valley Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain hot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Bear Rock Hot Spring
  2. Cloud View Hot Spring
  3. Smokey Mountain Hot Spring
  4. Kappa's Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds hot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Cave Path Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei teshio Ridgehot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Black Bowl Hot Spring
  2. Red Crane Inn Hot Spring
  3. Valley View Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Hot Springs Locations

Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast hot springs

(Image credit: PlayStation)
  1. Distant Castle Hot Spring
  2. Cliff View Hot Spring

