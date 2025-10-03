Where to find all Ghost of Yotei hot springs
There are 16 Hot Springs hidden in Ghost of Yotei, here's where to find all of them
Ghost of Yotei Hot Springs are the most significant way to increase Atsu's maximum health, and they can be found in every single region of the game. There are many different ways to find them as you explore, and they're usually clearly seen from a distance thanks to a bunch of steam. If you're having any trouble finding them, however, here's the location of every Hot Spring in Ghost of Yotei, broken down by region.
Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Hot Springs Locations
- Yotei's Shadow Hot Spring
- Wild Clearing Hot Spring
- Hidden Cliff Hot Spring
- Horizon View Hot Spring
Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Hot Springs Locations
- Grassy Fields Hot Spring
- Quiet Valley Hot Spring
Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Hot Springs Locations
- Bear Rock Hot Spring
- Cloud View Hot Spring
- Smokey Mountain Hot Spring
- Kappa's Hot Spring
Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Hot Springs Locations
- Cave Path Hot Spring
Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Hot Springs Locations
- Black Bowl Hot Spring
- Red Crane Inn Hot Spring
- Valley View Hot Spring
Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Hot Springs Locations
- Distant Castle Hot Spring
- Cliff View Hot Spring
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.