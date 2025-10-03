Ghost of Yotei Hot Springs are the most significant way to increase Atsu's maximum health, and they can be found in every single region of the game. There are many different ways to find them as you explore, and they're usually clearly seen from a distance thanks to a bunch of steam. If you're having any trouble finding them, however, here's the location of every Hot Spring in Ghost of Yotei, broken down by region.

Ghost of Yotei Grasslands Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Yotei's Shadow Hot Spring Wild Clearing Hot Spring Hidden Cliff Hot Spring Horizon View Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Tokachi Range Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Grassy Fields Hot Spring Quiet Valley Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Ishikari Plain Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Bear Rock Hot Spring Cloud View Hot Spring Smokey Mountain Hot Spring Kappa's Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Nayoro Wilds Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Cave Path Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Teshio Ridge Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Black Bowl Hot Spring Red Crane Inn Hot Spring Valley View Hot Spring

Ghost of Yotei Oshima Coast Hot Springs Locations

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Distant Castle Hot Spring Cliff View Hot Spring

