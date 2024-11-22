Amazon's full Black Friday sale is now live - these are the 10 deals I'd buy this weekend
Consoles, VR, Lego, and more have been slashed in price for the sale
It's that time of year again, so the gaming deals are flying thick and fast at Amazon in honor of Black Friday. Yes, I know - the sale doesn't officially start until next week. But Amazon doesn't seem to have gotten the memo, so here we are.
Discounts on everything from laptops to accessories are tumbling down like a bargains avalanche, and it's easy to feel numb when you're buried to the eyeballs in all those savings. That's why I've corralled what I think are Amazon's best gaming deals of Black Friday so far. I've been covering the event in one form or another for more than five years (I started at GamesRadar+ back in 2018), so have plenty of Opinions™ about what you should prioritize. Consoles, virtual reality headsets, Pokemon cards... honestly, the trouble was calling it a day before this page stretched into the far distance.
Today's best Black Friday Amazon deals at a glance
- PS5: $75 off consoles
- Switch: Bundles from $299
- Xbox: Up to $51 off consoles
- Controllers: $20 off DualSense
- Headsets: Get up to $60 off
- Monitors: Save up to $290
- PCs: Price cuts up to $300
- Laptops: Up to $1K off
- Pokemon cards: Save up to $27
- Board games: Savings up to $28
PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) | $499.99 $424 at Amazon
Save $75 - Black Friday is always the best time to grab consoles, and it's because of discounts like this. The up-to-date system has never been cheaper, and before now, the lowest I'd seen it go for was $449. If you're hoping to pick up the PS5 for yourself or would like to put it under the Christmas tree for a loved one this year, now's your chance. Wondering whether this is right for you, on the other hand? Don't miss our PS5 Slim guide.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the best PS5 for most people
✅ You use physical games and discs
✅ You don't care about the PS5 Pro
Don't buy it if:
❌ You mainly play digital games
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $424.99
💲Walmart | $424
⭐ UK price: £479 £399 at EE
Spirit Island | $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Save $45 - Few board games have a better reputation for co-op than this one, and it's currently a single dollar away for its lowest ever price. That rarely happens, and it doesn't often drop below the threshold of $60. Want more offers like this? Check out the latest Black Friday board game deals via our hub.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a superb co-op game
✅ You want something deeper
✅ The nature theme appeals to you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a party game
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $66.80
💲 Miniature Market | OOS
⭐ UK price: £89.99 £75.99 at 365 Games
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $250 - I'm not sure I've ever seen this bundle with the (excellent) Horizon spin-off game get a discount, so the fact that it's dipped by more than $200 is impressive. It's actually cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, not to mention the 256GB version of the Quest 3S. Considering how much more powerful and versatile it is, I'd call that one hell of a bargain. As mentioned in our PSVR 2 review, it has "features that even the best VR headsets on the market struggle to pack in."
Buy it if:
✅ You want a powerful headset
✅ You play on PS5 and PC
✅ You aren't fussed about mixed-reality
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a standalone device
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $349
💲 Walmart | $349
⭐UK price: £529 £339 at Very
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon
Save $12 - I've never seen this bricky version of Super Mario's longtime foe for less than it is now, which makes it one of the better Black Friday Lego deals if you ask me. It normally hovers around $58 or so as well, so the discount is much better than the batting average.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a desk buddy with attitude
✅ You'd like an engaging but simple build
✅ You're looking for the perfect gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $47.95
💲 Lego | $59.99
⭐ UK price: £57.99 £39.99 at Very
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset | $349.99 £279.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - Although it's not a record low price (that's thanks to a weird $249.99 one-off that's not been seen again in over a year), this discount on the truly excellent Nova Pro is worth pouncing on. It's the cheapest we normally see for the device, and because it's so good, I wouldn't wait around. As we said in our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, it's the "gold standard for wireless headsets."
Buy it if:
✅ You play multiple consoles
✅ You don't mind charging it up
✅ You have space for the Base Station
Don't buy it if:
❌ Multi-platform gaming isn't for you
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $279.99
💲 Best Buy | $299.99
⭐ UK price: £329.99 £244.99 at Amazon
Underworlds: Embergard | $100 $85 at Amazon
Save $15 - This isn't listed as a deal, but it definitely is... and it's one you should take note of. Want to get into wargaming, but feel intimidated by having to paint a whole army (to say nothing of all those rules)? Underworlds is a great entry point, and the latest box set is currently available for its lowest ever price. I'd say it's one of the better Black Friday Warhammer deals because it's a brand new kit that introduces the game's latest edition.
Buy it if:
✅ You're new to Underworlds
✅ You like Stormcast or Skaven
✅ You want to get into wargaming
Don't buy it if:
❌ You can't fit a new game into your schedule
Price check:
💲 Miniature Market | $85
💲 Warhammer | $100
⭐ UK price: £67.50 £53.99 at Magic Madhouse
Lenovo Legion Go (512GB) | $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - It's been a busy couple of years for handheld gaming PCs, and countless brands have come out of the woodwork to compete with the Steam Deck. Few can match this one for its beefy specs, and now that it's just under $500 (a record low price, as it happens), it's an easy recommendation. Our Lenovo Legion Go review called out how "technically impressive" it is, after all.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like a QHD screen
✅ You want more than 120Hz
✅ You're looking for a Windows 11 device
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something smaller
Price check:
💲 Lenovo | $579.99
💲 Best Buy | $499.99
⭐ UK price: £700 £479.99 at Argos
Paldea Adventure Chest | $49.55 $22.49 at Amazon
Save $27 - AThe new Pokemon TCG Pocket app has lit a fire under us here at GamesRadar+ for its oh-so-moreish gameplay, and that's pushed me toward the paper version for the first time in years. This adorable gift pack is great for getting started or as a present for a loved one, and it's never been cheaper. Want more like this? Check out our guide to the latest Black Friday Pokemon card deals.
Buy it if:
✅ You want special foils
✅ You're starting from scratch
✅ You're looking for a gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather get boosters in bulk
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $49.99
💲 Walmart | $39.98
⭐ UK price: £49.99 £31.50 at Amazon
Anbernic RG Cube | $206.99 $173.79 at Amazon
Save $33.20 - NThis is a left-field suggestion, I know, but hear me out. If you're a fan of the DS and have fond memories playing that system, you need this in your life because it allows you to play those games on two screens as intended. It's a lot cheaper than normal as part of the Black Friday sale, and it comes highly recommended. We said that we'd "completely fallen for this weird little handheld" in our Anbernic RG Cube review, for instance.
Buy it if:
✅ You wanna play DS games
✅ You prefer square screens
✅ You want premium controls
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather use ordinary aspect ratio
Price check:
💲 Geekbuying | $183.74
💲 Walmart | OOS
⭐ UK price: £177.36 £140.49 at Geekbuying
DnD Player's Handbook 2024 | $49.99 $44.34 at Amazon
Save $5 - Sure, it's not the book's lowest price. But I'm seeing it at full MSRP everywhere else, so any discount is better than none in my eyes. Because this is the latest version of the rules that only came out a couple of months ago, it'll last you ages. Plus, it'll go nicely with the other revised core rulebooks that are on offer at our Black Friday DnD page...
Buy it if:
✅ You're a regular DnD player
✅ You're new to the game
✅ You want the best start to DnD
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not sure if you want to upgrade yet
Price check:
💲 Miniature Market | OOS
💲 Barnes & Noble | $49.99
⭐ UK price: £41.45 £28.99 at Magic Madhouse
