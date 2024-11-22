Amazon's full Black Friday sale is now live - these are the 10 deals I'd buy this weekend

It's that time of year again, so the gaming deals are flying thick and fast at Amazon in honor of Black Friday. Yes, I know - the sale doesn't officially start until next week. But Amazon doesn't seem to have gotten the memo, so here we are.

Discounts on everything from laptops to accessories are tumbling down like a bargains avalanche, and it's easy to feel numb when you're buried to the eyeballs in all those savings. That's why I've corralled what I think are Amazon's best gaming deals of Black Friday so far. I've been covering the event in one form or another for more than five years (I started at GamesRadar+ back in 2018), so have plenty of Opinions™ about what you should prioritize. Consoles, virtual reality headsets, Pokemon cards... honestly, the trouble was calling it a day before this page stretched into the far distance.

Want to go off-piste and find more discounts after you're done here? Not to worry, our Black Friday gaming deals hub is here to help.

Today's best Black Friday Amazon deals at a glance

PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) | $499.99 $424 at Amazon

Save $75 - Black Friday is always the best time to grab consoles, and it's because of discounts like this. The up-to-date system has never been cheaper, and before now, the lowest I'd seen it go for was $449. If you're hoping to pick up the PS5 for yourself or would like to put it under the Christmas tree for a loved one this year, now's your chance. Wondering whether this is right for you, on the other hand? Don't miss our PS5 Slim guide.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the best PS5 for most people

✅ You use physical games and discs

✅ You don't care about the PS5 Pro



Don't buy it if:

❌ You mainly play digital games



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $424.99

💲Walmart | $424



⭐ UK price: £479 £399 at EE

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $250 - I'm not sure I've ever seen this bundle with the (excellent) Horizon spin-off game get a discount, so the fact that it's dipped by more than $200 is impressive. It's actually cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, not to mention the 256GB version of the Quest 3S. Considering how much more powerful and versatile it is, I'd call that one hell of a bargain. As mentioned in our PSVR 2 review, it has "features that even the best VR headsets on the market struggle to pack in."



Buy it if:

✅ You want a powerful headset

✅ You play on PS5 and PC

✅ You aren't fussed about mixed-reality



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a standalone device



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $349

💲 Walmart | $349



⭐UK price: £529 £339 at Very

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - I've never seen this bricky version of Super Mario's longtime foe for less than it is now, which makes it one of the better Black Friday Lego deals if you ask me. It normally hovers around $58 or so as well, so the discount is much better than the batting average.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a desk buddy with attitude

✅ You'd like an engaging but simple build

✅ You're looking for the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $47.95

💲 Lego | $59.99



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £39.99 at Very

Underworlds: Embergard | $100 $85 at Amazon

Save $15 - This isn't listed as a deal, but it definitely is... and it's one you should take note of. Want to get into wargaming, but feel intimidated by having to paint a whole army (to say nothing of all those rules)? Underworlds is a great entry point, and the latest box set is currently available for its lowest ever price. I'd say it's one of the better Black Friday Warhammer deals because it's a brand new kit that introduces the game's latest edition.



Buy it if:

✅ You're new to Underworlds

✅ You like Stormcast or Skaven

✅ You want to get into wargaming



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can't fit a new game into your schedule



Price check:

💲 Miniature Market | $85

💲 Warhammer | $100



⭐ UK price: £67.50 £53.99 at Magic Madhouse

