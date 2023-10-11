PS5 Slim: Everything we know so far about the new look PS5

The PS5 Slim has been officially announced . The sleek new look for the PS5 features a detachable disk drive, a console stand, and in general will give us the same turbo-charged gaming experience in a much smaller package. You can't pre-order it just yet, as according to the PlayStation blog , orders will go live in November. That being said, we've done some digging for the important information you'll want to know before digging out your wallet.

There's a litany of upcoming PS5 games to get hyped for, from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora , and now there's a new way you'll be able to play them. If you were on the fence about whether to pick up Sony's latest console thanks to its rather bulky size, read on to learn more about the PS5 Slim release date, size, specs, and everything else we know right now.

What is the PS5 Slim?

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 Slim is a new look for the PS5 console. Sony says it will feature "the same technology features that make PS5 the best to play", only in a more compact machine. In terms of aesthetic differences between PS5 Slim and the PS5 original, we can expect a revamped outer shell. PS5 Slim's packaging will feature "four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte." It will also come with 1TB SSD internal storage, just like the original model, though that will even out to just over 800GB of usable storage once essential software has been installed.

Much like the original, there will be both digital-only and disc drive models available. For purchasers of the digital version, the detachable disc drive is to be sold separately. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will slot into the console as an attachable extra, ideal if you change your mind down the line and want to use hard copy games.

PS5 Slim release window

The PS5 Slim will launch in November 2023 in the US. We've yet to hear a firm release date from Sony, but we do know that we can expect to see the PS5 Plus on shelves at "select US retailers" as well as on PlayStation Direct storefronts. It will then "continue to roll out globally", with the PS5 Slim to replace the standard model as the mainline PS5 console once stock of the original runs out.

PS5 Slim price

(Image credit: Sony)

The new PS5 price ranges between US$450-500, depending on the model and whether or not you purchase the attachable disc drive for the digital edition. Here's the projected PS5 Slim retail price for three major regions, according to Sony:

US: $499.99 ($449.99 for digital)

$499.99 ($449.99 for digital) UK: £479.99 (£389.99 for digital)

£479.99 (£389.99 for digital) EUR: €549.99 (€449.99 for digital)

The HD Blu-ray disc drive add-on for the PS5 Slim digital will cost US$79.99 USD / €119.99 / £99.99 regionally.

PS5 Slim size

As the main draw of the new PS5 model, the PS5 Slim's smaller size is significant. It will be around "358 × 96 × 216 mm'' in size (length/width/depth), and 3.2kg in weight. That's more than a kilo lighter than the original's 4.5kg.

According to Sony, the PS5 Slim is "reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models." It will still be able to sit vertically, this time on the stand that is included with your purchase, but should take up far less space. You'd think that a smaller model might incur a lower retail price, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet.

PS5 Slim accessories

(Image credit: Sony)

As far as PS5 Slim accessories, we know that a horizontal console stand specific to the new model will be included. A vertical stand, compatible with both the new and original consoles, will be available for purchase at an RRP of US$29.99 USD / €29.99 / £24.99 respectively.

From promotional materials, it looks like the new look PS5 will come with a DualSense controller. As mentioned above, a separately-sold HD Blu-ray disc drive will be on sale as an accessory for the PS5 Slim digital model, which will already be attached to the non-digital console. Purchasing the disc drive separately seems to work out as a few dollars more expensive, but if you don't plan on using CDs or hard copy games anyway, you won't need to worry about it as a digital-only user.

PS5 Slim specs

(Image credit: Sony)

The specs for PS5 Slim regular are:

Size: 358 × 96 × 216 mm

358 × 96 × 216 mm Weight: 3.2kg

3.2kg CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz Memory: 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth

16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD: 1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth

1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth Disc drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc

For the PS5 Slim digital console, the specs are the exact same except for size and weight:

Size: 358 × 80 × 216 mm

358 × 80 × 216 mm Weight: 2.6kg

2.6kg CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz Memory: 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth

16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD: 1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth

1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth Disc drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc

If you're planning on picking up the PS5 Slim, check out the best PS5 games to go with it.