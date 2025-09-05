How to solve the Serpent water puzzle in the Indiana Jones DLC

The Indy DLC serpent water puzzle has five stages, where you have to redirect the flow of water each time to move panels and expose more of the puzzle. It means there are five separate puzzles in all - one for each panel you have to move, removing one of four bolts from a door, and a final one that eventually opens the door once the first four have been done. It's long, bewildering and taxing, so join me as I talk you through what I did to solve it that wasn't swearing and/or crying.

Indy DLC water puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

We'll work through the puzzle in order of the numbering you can see above. What you're aiming to do is get the water from the center to the holes some of the snakes can be seen biting on the covers, which represent gold rings underneath.

To do that you need to fetch the handle at the back of the room, in front of the door, which will let you turn certain circles and redirect the water flow. Each time you lift a panel you then get more options to redirect water flow. You won't actually be able to open all the bolts on the door until all the panels are lifted so don't worry when moving things puts previous bolts back - it's impossible to avoid until you have the entire area exposed. Let's work through it all in order.

Indiana Jones DLC water puzzle panel 1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This first cover demonstrates how things work - namely that the metal panels might hide and block most of what's underneath but they show what you need to do to lift the cover. For this one you need to turn the ring you can see here to direct the water along the path. That will lift cover 1 and remove the first bolt from the door (for now).

Indiana Jones DLC water puzzle panel 2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To lift the second cover you'll need to recreate the path you can see here. This will 'break' the first solution to cover 1 and put its bolt back in place but that doesn't matter at the moment - the aim right now is to lift all the covers, so you can solve everything in one go once every pathway is exposed.

Indiana Jones DLC water puzzle panel 3

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The third panel is lifted using this path from the centre. It's probably the most convoluted, using a long, winding route that is far from obvious. I'll be honest, I solved this one by accident.

Indiana Jones DLC water puzzle panel 4

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The final cover is lifted using the pathway above. However, it'll break and require a little extra work. Once you've got the water flowing as shown here and Indy says it's stuck, look up and you'll see one of the serpent levers jammed in the mechanism above.

You'll need to get up there so use this step to jump up to the first platform you lifted.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

From there jump to the next platform up and turn to the wall where you'll see a damaged part of the giant snake circling the room. You can jump to this part and then move along the snake towards the head. When you reach the point nearest the other side of the room you should see a pole highlighted that you can use to whip swing across.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you're over, you'll be able to walk around to see a ramp lining up with the lever in the mechanism where you can whip yank it out. That will let the cover rise and you can then use that to get down safely.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now it's time to solve the whole puzzle once and for all. Lifting all the covers has opened and closed all the door bolts as you've moved things around, but now you have everything exposed you can create a path for the water that will hit all the gold rings that open bolts, including the fifth and final one that will open the door and let you through.

Complete Indiana Jones DLC water puzzle solution

This is the final water puzzle solution in the Indiana Jones DLC, which will finish it:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Well done. Have a rest. With the door open you can now head off to see what's next. Is it puzzles? It's probably puzzles.

