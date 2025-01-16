From final specs to the launch lineup, here’s the biggest unanswered questions about the Switch 2

The Switch 2 has finally officially been revealed to the world, with a short two minute trailer giving us our first look at Nintendo's highly anticipated next-gen console. From what we can see, it boasts a larger screen, a sleek black design with a splash of color adorning the sides of the Joy-Cons - to mirror the red and blue controllers of the original Switch that launched back in 2017 - and a curved dock. The hardware certainly looks very appealing, and it's neat to see how it compares in size and shape to its predecessor.

While there's some things we can discern from its initial unveiling, there's still a lot we don't yet know about the Switch 2. With confirmation that we can look forward to a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, and a Nintendo Switch 2 experience set to come, we happily won't have to wait too long to learn more about the console. With the promise of more details in the near-future, here are some of the biggest questions we can't wait to get the answers to about the Switch 2.

When will the Switch 2 release?

Naturally one of the biggest ongoing questions surrounding the Switch 2 is when it will actually release. The trailer officially confirmed a 2025 launch window, but no exact release date has been revealed just yet. With the upcoming Direct and the hands-on experiences set to kick off in the months to come, many have already been speculating on when we may see the console come out this year, but the general consensus (based off of the dates of the Switch 2 experience events) is that it won't likely be any time before June at the earliest. Perhaps the forthcoming Direct will answer this question soon.

How much will the Switch 2 cost?

We're still waiting to discover how much the Switch 2 will cost us whenever it does arrive in 2025, with no price point shown in the reveal trailer. Given that it's expected to be a more powerful upgraded model of the Switch, there's been plenty of guesses out there as to how much it might be, with some supposed launch price leaks doing the rounds in recent months. While we can only speculate at this stage, it could very well cost a bit more than the Switch OLED, which launched for $349.99 / £309.99.

What are the Switch 2 specs?

We may have gotten to see what the Switch 2 looks like at long last, but the trailer didn't shed any light on what the new hardware is packing internally. In the lead up to the big unveiling on January 16, there have been a wealth of rumors, supposed leaks, and a generous helping of speculation regarding how powerful the console will be, with reports surfacing back in 2023 alleging that it could be closer to the PS4 and Xbox One in terms of specs.



When it comes to the Switch vs the Switch 2, we can only go by what we've seen visually so far, with the Switch 2 featuring a larger screen, two USB-C ports and an audio jack, with its Joy-Cons snapping into place magnetically as opposed to the rails of its predecessor. But we can't wait to discover the exact specifications for the new machine to see just how much of an upgrade it will be on the Switch or Switch OLED. Here's hoping the Direct sheds some light on The Switch 2's screen resolution and performance power capabilities.

What is that mysterious new button on the Switch 2?

One of the most curious questions the trailer left us with regards to a mysterious new button on one of the Switch 2's Joy-Con controllers. Located under the home button, the additional little blank square button has already been causing some speculation. It does look not too dissimilar to the screenshot button, but without the circle indentation. We don't yet know what this does, but here's hoping Nintendo will give us a rundown of all of the Joy-Con's bells and whistles very soon.

Is that Mario Kart 9?

Sure, it was exciting to Switch 2, but the trailer came with the added surprise of showing off what appears to be Mario Kart 9. This hasn't been officially announced yet, but the next entry to Nintendo's signature racing game has been long overdue, and it would make for the perfect launch game. With Mario zipping along a track in a revamped kart along with other series staple racers like Donkey Kong - who looks like he's been given a Super Mario Bros movie makeover - we sure hope the Direct will confirm what we're all suspecting - that Mario Kart 9 is finally on the way.

Which games will launch with the Switch 2?

Of course, the tease of what looks to be Mario Kart 9 begs another big question - what new games could be on the Switch 2 at launch? It feels like a safe bet to assume we'll see the new Mario racer kick things off, but we could also take some educated guesses based on the upcoming Switch games coming our way - many of which don't yet have concrete release dates, meaning they could very well launch alongside the console or shortly after. The likes of Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond both come to mind. As the biggest Switch exclusives we know about, they would certainly give the Switch 2 a very memorable launch. But given that Nintendo is home to so many strong series, maybe there'll be some more surprises in store for us.

What games won't work on the Switch 2?

Switch 2 backwards compatibility has been confirmed, meaning that you'll be able to play both digital and physical Switch games on the new console. But Nintendo also confirmed that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." We don't yet know the particular games in question, but it could be a title that features gyro controls or another feature that the new console won't support. Hopefully we'll get more clarification on which games are affected in the future.

Will the Switch 2 support cross-play with the Switch?

It would be good to learn more about how Nintendo Switch Online works when it comes to the Switch 2. It feels quite likely that the Switch 2 will support cross-play with the original Switch so that players on the previous consoles can play with pals who are tucking into multiplayer experiences on the latest hardware. But we've yet to get confirmation on whether or not the new console will allow for this. We can only hope the future Direct will give us the lowdown on online play.

