Switch 2 will be "closer" to PS4 and Xbox One specs according to Activision emails

Activision was seemingly briefed on the 'Switch 2', Nintendo's rumoured console successor, last year.

That's according to an internal Activision email, that's been made public since the Federal Trade Commission's hearing into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year. You can view the email here (thanks, The Verge), which notes that Activision met with Nintendo leadership in December 2022 to discuss the company's next console.

Activision's Chris Schnakenberg, head of platform strategy and partner relations, prepared a summary on the 'Switch NG' which translates to Switch next-generation. This was then contained within a document called NG Switch Draft.pdf, which all paints a pretty clear picture of what it was the two parties discussed.

The email also reveals that the Nintendo Switch's successor is apparently targeting tech specs closer to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One than the PS5 and Xbox Series X. "Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well," the document reads.

Activision president Bobby Kotick testified earlier this year at the FTC's hearings that he regretted not bringing Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch. This was followed by Microsoft's announcement that it had signed an agreement with Nintendo, to put Call of Duty games on the company's console for the next 10 years.

Earlier this year, multiple reports claimed the Switch 2 would launch next year in 2024, and would still use cartridges. Then, just this month, a report claimed Nintendo had showcased the Switch 2 to developers at Gamescom 2023, utilizing a "souped-up" version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's unclear if the revamped version of the game will see the light of day.

You can head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a look at all the exclusives Nintendo has on the way throughout the rest of the year.