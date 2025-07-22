EA casually confirms Battlefront 6 is getting an open beta, and better yet, you can decide if weapons should be locked to a class or not

The communications surrounding the upcoming Battlefield 6 have been all over the place. The only official footage we've had is an incredibly short teaser trailer , and we don't even know the actual name, but now the brand Twitter account has just nonchalantly revealed there's going to be an open beta.

Recently, Battlefield Labs got an update that allowed any weapon to be used with any class . I'm a bit of a Battlefield purist when it comes to the classes. I want my Recons using sniper rifles and my medics with something that lets them get right on the front lines. I don't need them sitting at spawn sniping and spotting.

Open Weapons vs Closed WeaponsWhy not both?Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not.More to come.July 21, 2025

A lot of the Battlefield Labs players are on my side, and it seems EA is listening, because the Battlefield Twitter account posts: "Open Weapons vs Closed Weapons. Why not both? Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not. More to come."

That's one of the most casual ways to announce an open beta for a very highly anticipated shooter I've ever seen. It isn't even in the first sentence. It's the kind of tweet you have to read twice to make sure you actually read it right.

To be fair, with the amount of leaks from Battlefield Labs we've seen, it might as well have already been an open beta, but it'll be nice to get fully stuck in and see what this new game has to offer. It looks a lot like Bad Company 2 , so I'm excited.

Battlefield 6 is seemingly just called Battlefield 6, according to leaked packages sent to content creators that might signal a reveal from EA soon.