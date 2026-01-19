Battlefield 6 update nerfs jets for some reason and makes melee attacks quicker ahead of Season 2: "You guys really hate the thing you're famous for"

The knife is even faster

A new Battlefield 6 patch is coming tomorrow, to parlay the slightly longer wait for Season 2, since it was delayed into February. The tweaks and changes are mostly minor, sorting out small bugs and tightening up different aspects, but there are a couple of gameplay changes that you’ll definitely feel, for better or worse.

One that immediately stands out is nerfing jets, making it so their cannons have to land 40% more hits to opposing flying vehicles to take them down. You’d think, reading that, there was some exceedingly apparent imbalance. But there isn’t, and in fact, jets are disproportionately weaker in terms of vehicles, even compared to other air transports.