Battlefield 6 Season 2 release date delayed because EA wants "extra time" for development "as a result of community feedback"

EA has just announced that Battlefield 6 Season 1 has been extended – which, more pertinently, means that the Season 2 release date has been delayed. The new season will land roughly a month after it was previously expected, which the publisher says will allow for more development time in order to address feedback from fans.

"The first season will now run until the launch of Season 2 on February 17, with the Season 1 extension update being released on January 20," EA says in a press release. "This extended launch has been implemented to allow extra time to further develop and refine Season 2 as a result of community feedback." There are no details on what, specifically, is set to change with this extra development time.

The Season 1 extension update will include a variety of "fixes and stability improvements," as teased in an official blog post, but details on those have not yet been provided. The extension will include some minor bonuses to keep you playing, like daily login rewards, double XP weekends, a duos-themed Valentine's Day event, and a Portal showcase.