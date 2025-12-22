Battlefield 6 gets unwanted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comparison as AI accusations fly against "hollow and low effort" new artwork

A number of major games from this year have come under fire for apparently using AI-generated assets in some form or another, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and now Battlefield 6 might be among them. Players have discovered a growing list of instances in which artwork shows hallmarks of generative AI, leading to cynicism about its creation.

One of the most prominent examples is for the spotlighted RPGs Vs Golf Carts mode in Portal. The image is a cartoon depiction of a guy in a cart, surrounded by soldiers launching rockets, and, aside from looking extremely out of place compared to the other pictures using more in-game imagery, players reckon it has the look and feel of something made with artificial intelligence.

Fans have been collating further examples across EA's juggernaut FPS. These range from 'poor-looking' weapons to bizarre tags that make no logistical sense when you look at them for more than five minutes.

California Resistance Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Guns that have no trigger and an unnecessary number of barrels and parts that seem fused or melted on, and fish and other animals whose bodies have extra limbs, or straight up just look messy and distorted. One eagle's wing is flat out going in the wrong direction. While there's no way to know whether AI generated these pieces of work definitively, players find them to be sloppy and believe they put the release in a negative light.

"This game was made as cheap as possible to maximize profits. It's hollow and low effort with no love or passion," says one user on Reddit. "Now I'm considering even booting up this game. Like this is just stupid. This game has barely any content how dare they give us fucking slop like that?" another asks.

EA and the Battlefield studios have yet to comment on or address the use of AI. We'll update accordingly if or when that happens.

Battlefield 6 devs know W