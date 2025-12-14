Battlefield 6 devs know Winter Offensive update is filled with "unexpected behaviors," and they're working on it: "Your experience and your feedback matter"

News
By published

Some issues have been squashed already

Battlefield 6 RedSec
(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield Studios has responded to player complaints around Battlefield 6's 1.1.3.0 Winter Offensive Update, which unintentionally brought in widespread issues including gameplay stuttering, sluggish main menu navigation, and much more.

"I want to make it clear, your experience and your feedback matter," community manager Kevin Johnson tweeted earlier this week in light of online chatter around the update. "All of our Battlefield Studios teams are working to address the issues picked up and ensure your experience is the best it can be. Thank you for keeping us focused, fixes are either here - or on the way."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.