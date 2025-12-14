Battlefield 6 devs know Winter Offensive update is filled with "unexpected behaviors," and they're working on it: "Your experience and your feedback matter"

Battlefield Studios has responded to player complaints around Battlefield 6's 1.1.3.0 Winter Offensive Update, which unintentionally brought in widespread issues including gameplay stuttering, sluggish main menu navigation, and much more.

"I want to make it clear, your experience and your feedback matter," community manager Kevin Johnson tweeted earlier this week in light of online chatter around the update. "All of our Battlefield Studios teams are working to address the issues picked up and ensure your experience is the best it can be. Thank you for keeping us focused, fixes are either here - or on the way."

"The team has been reviewing all reports since the update, including items related to Breakthrough, the Firing Range, Portal, the Main Menu, and performance topics such as micro-stuttering on PC, along with several other issues raised by the community," a separate statement published on social media reads.

Several issues are currently being dealt with right now if they weren't already squashed in the update that hit PC earlier in the week, which focused on stuttering and a Firing Range bug. You can see the full list of problems and resolutions in the statement above.

"We will continue validating the resolutions already in development, gathering additional data from your reports, and prioritizing remaining issues based on severity and player impact," the statement continues. "Several items have already been resolved, or will be through our upcoming hotfixes. More improvements are planned in upcoming updates."

Battlefield 6 adds more vehicles to Breakthrough, but players have one specific demand for the mode: "Bring back 64 player Breakthrough you cowards!"